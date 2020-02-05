Chesterfield officials debate salary increase for city's administrator

CHESTERFIELD —City Councilman Tom DeCampi said Monday that he plans to ask for an amendment Feb. 19 during a final vote on a 2020 salary increase, retroactive to Jan. 1, for City Administrator Mike Geisel.

The council gave a first reading Monday to the legislation, which would increase Geisel’s salary 2.5%, from $173,400 to $177,735. Geisel has served as city administrator for four years but has been with the city for 31 years.

DeCampi said he will propose an amendment to put the proposed salary increase amount, instead, into Geisel’s city defined benefit retirement account, “in the spirit of cost containment, fiscal responsibility and (avoiding) salary creep.” He added that Geisel should be rewarded for his performance. Last year, the council agreed to make a one-time contribution of 3% of Geisel’s salary to his retirement account, in lieu of a salary increase.

DeCampi said Geisel’s current salary is highest among the 14 largest cities in the state, at $3.64 per capita. He said the average salary for those cities was $161,000.

Other local cities in that list included St. Louis, O’Fallon, St. Charles, St. Peters and Florissant.

Others on the council wanted the increase to go into effect as proposed and said Geisel’s performance evaluation showed he had met various goals.