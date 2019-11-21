Some members of Chesterfield’s City Council and Mayor Bob Nation have signed a resolution proposed by the city of Frontenac that urges St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the County Council “to restore accountability and responsibility among county appointees” — specifically, trustees for the St. Louis County Library District.
As Frontenac officials ask other municipalities for support, at least one resident is arguing back.
At a Frontenac aldermanic meeting Tuesday, Patrick Fox, a University City resident who saw a video of officials addressing the University City Council, spoke.
He said he resented Frontenac’s “attack” on the library board and what he called Frontenac’s “not-in-my-backyard” stance. He said he also resents Frontenac’s claim of a waste of tax dollars, while the city is spending its own public dollars on a lawsuit.
“I don’t think anyone here would like someone from U. City trying to get Frontenac involved in the Costco (zoning and tax increment financing) dispute in U. City,” he said.
Moments earlier, Frontenac Mayor Kate Hatfield said in her report that she is “very hopeful” that the city can reach a solution with a newly appointed library board.
At the Chesterfield meeting Monday, Jaysen Christensen, city administrator for Frontenac, said that Page recently replaced four library trustees. He said Frontenac’s legislation addresses a decision by previous trustees to develop a new administrative building and genealogy center in Frontenac and asks the county to “reconsider and reverse ill-advised decisions made by the (previous) incumbent trustees and act quickly to restore fiscal integrity and public accountability and confidence in the Library District.”
The library district and Frontenac are in a dispute over the $20 million project, planned near Clayton and Spoede roads. Frontenac sued the library district in July in St. Louis County Circuit Court to stop construction of the new building. The city has said its main concerns are the size and intensive use of the planned 80,000-square-foot building, and the impact on traffic.
“We are all significant supporters of the library through our property taxes, and we certainly appreciate your prerogative to have this zoning authority within your municipality,” Nation said.
Also Monday night, the Chesterfield council approved a proposal recommended by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Arts Committee on a deal with the Chesterfield Baseball & Softball Association to fund synthetic turf for four infields at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex at an estimated cost of $830,000. The association will reimburse the city $350,000 over three years.
City officials have said turf fields would cost more to rent than dirt or grass fields, and more games and fewer rainouts would be possible.