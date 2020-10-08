Chesterfield renews $40,000 lobbying contract

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council has renewed a governmental relations services contract with lobbying firm Gamble & Schlemeier Ltd., based in Jefferson City, at an annual cost of $40,000.
Chesterfield has had a contract with the firm since 2014, officials said.
Council members Tom DeCampi, Michelle Ohley and Ben Keathley voted against it.
The lobbyists' focus in Jefferson City could include legislation affecting the St. Louis County municipal sales tax pooling requirements, a possible merger of St. Louis city and county, municipal cable franchise fees, and internet sales or use tax authorization.
Mayor Bob Nation praised the company's work. “In 2016, after working with this lobbyist for two years, we had a very meaningful bill passed in both houses of the Legislature that allowed us to keep $280,000 more in county pool sales tax revenue per year,” he said.
“There are many bills coming up in Jefferson City that are potentially threatening to Chesterfield and virtually all other local municipalities — there's not one case in the last several years where I recall being disappointed at their service.”
Keathley, while agreeing that such legislation was of direct benefit to residents, said, “that shouldn't mean it opens the door to have a lobbyist on retainer all the time … and it's difficult to justify to residents that their government is paying a lobbyist to lobby government, so I'm a no.”
DeCampi called the contract a luxury, “especially when we are sending newsletters to residents asking for support of looking at possible property taxes because we're in a dire financial situation. This is not the time to be spending $40,000 on a political salesman in Jefferson City.”
Nation responded that, in the past year, wording related to internet sales or use tax was included in state legislation in the past year due to lobbyist efforts, and “that alone would justify this contract.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.