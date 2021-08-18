Chesterfield renews contract with Jefferson City lobbyist

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council on Monday renewed a professional services contract with lobbying firm Gamble & Schlemeier in Jefferson City at an annual cost of $40,000.

Only Councilman Tom DeCampi was opposed.

Officials said the cost was the same as the prior two years.

City Administrator Mike Geisel said the firm lobbies for the city's interests in Jefferson City, keeps the city informed on legislation and maintains contacts with state legislative leadership.

“Gamble & Schlemeier keeps us up to speed on legislative advocacy,” he said.

Mayor Bob Nation said that in 2015, through help from the lobbying firm, the city was able to contribute to a modification in state law that dictates distribution of sales tax revenue, so that Chesterfield could keep more of the revenue it generates.

“Our projection then was that the change would save us $280,000 a year, though we may benefit more or less depending on actual revenue generation from our and other cities,” he said.

“The contract to retain these services is well worth it.”

DeCampi said that, while using a lobbyist's representation and guidance made sense in regard to the sales tax and other specific instances, “this has become a permanent line item, and, once it goes in, it's never going away.”