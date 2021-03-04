Chesterfield rescinds earlier vote, re-ups contract for trash and waste collection

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield residents' trash and waste will still be collected by Republic Services, as the City Council on Monday rescinded an earlier vote to reject a contract with the company.
The Council initially voted Jan. 19 to reject a renegotiated, five-year contract extension for Republic to provide trash, yard waste and recyclable collection.
Since then, Council members said they've heard from many residents who said they wanted to keep their long-time provider, so the Council voted Monday to rescind the earlier vote and instead approve a five-year extension that takes effect Aug. 1, when the city's current seven-year contract expires.
Bids have not been taken for the city's trash and waste collection in 21 years.
The vote to rescind the earlier vote was seven to one, with Councilman Dan Hurt opposing. The initial vote to reject the contract was five to three.
Since the earlier rejection, Councilwoman Barb McGuinness continued negotiations with Republic, which offered concessions including:
- In case of late notification on Fridays of missed yard waste collection pickups, Republic will provide an email address and a cell phone number so Friday customers can contact the company the following day, after its customers service line has closed, to ensure they are placed on a Saturday collection route. If pickup does not occur on Saturday, Republic will provide a 25% credit for monthly yard waste services.
- After Council members expressed concerns that trash hauling rates could fluctuate based on the Consumer Price Index, fluctuation costs paid by residents will be capped at 2.5%. Should the index fall below 2.5%, the price increase will be lower.
- First-year pricing will remain at the current level — $14.58 a month for non-senior citizens — with the senior citizen discount increased to 15%. As a result, seniors will now be charged $12.39 a month.
Mayor Bob Nation said there had been a "tremendous outpouring" from residents who said they wanted to remain with Republic and that the additional concessions will improve services.
Resident Jeff Chapple said he was “a little disappointed,” as he'd done research that showed some communities receive an even greater senior citizen discount through Republic and urged the city to "take out a bid — residents deserve it."
Hurt, the lone dissenter on the Council, agreed the city should have gone out for bids.
“It's standard practice, in business, that you regularly go out for bids for operations and materials, to double-check the value and see if there's anything new in the scope of what you're looking for."
McGuinness responded that “there has been a tsunami of support for Republic and the goodwill they've built up over the years in this community. Our people want this company, want their drivers and want the quality services they provide. They're unwilling to take the risk of going to a new company."
Councilman Ben Keathley added, “These contract costs are billed directly to residents. If they're happy with the services, we want to ensure they have access to them.”