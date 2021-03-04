Chesterfield rescinds earlier vote, re-ups contract for trash and waste collection

Mayor Bob Nation said there had been a "tremendous outpouring" from residents who said they wanted to remain with Republic and that the additional concessions will improve services.

Resident Jeff Chapple said he was “a little disappointed,” as he'd done research that showed some communities receive an even greater senior citizen discount through Republic and urged the city to "take out a bid — residents deserve it."

Hurt, the lone dissenter on the Council, agreed the city should have gone out for bids.

“It's standard practice, in business, that you regularly go out for bids for operations and materials, to double-check the value and see if there's anything new in the scope of what you're looking for."

McGuinness responded that “there has been a tsunami of support for Republic and the goodwill they've built up over the years in this community. Our people want this company, want their drivers and want the quality services they provide. They're unwilling to take the risk of going to a new company."

Councilman Ben Keathley added, “These contract costs are billed directly to residents. If they're happy with the services, we want to ensure they have access to them.”