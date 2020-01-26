Chesterfield to allow anonymous complaints against property owners

CHESTERFIELD —On a 5-3 vote, the City Council approved legislation Wednesday eliminating a requirement that residents making allegations of property code violations under nuisance laws provide their name and address.

Council members Tom DeCampi, Michelle Ohley and Ben Keathley were opposed.

City Administrator Mike Geisel said the change was meant to “reduce the number of retaliatory complaints — someone would complain on their neighbor, the neighbor would find out who it was, and they would complain, which started a back and forth (situation).”

Councilwoman Barb McGuinness said, “Typically, folks want to report Joe Blow neighbor — such as about a hazard or danger such as a gutter falling off the house or whatever — but, to keep peace in the neighborhood, they don’t particularly want their name associated with it, for them to feel comfortable reporting something that needs to be reported.”

She said that city code enforcement officials will determine whether a complaint is valid or not.

But DeCampi said he felt “anonymous complaints will create more of a retaliation — I think it will overtax our city, and I think we’re going to be flooded with complaints.”