Chesterfield weighs new ward map

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council is considering legislation that adjusts ward boundaries to reflect 2020 census information. A final vote is set for Nov. 15.

Under the planned change, wards would range in size from 12,362 residents in Ward 3 to 12,643 residents in Ward 1.

Councilman Michael Moore, chair of a council subcommittee that studied the issue, on Monday night proposed moving subdivisions south of Kehrs Mill Road from Ward 4 to Ward 3. The motion died for lack of a second.

Councilman Aaron Wahl, Ward 2, opposed the action.

“We pay our staff to come up with plans they think are best for the city,” he said.

"I think it is bad for elected officials and partisan groups to be in charge of changing voting boundaries, especially when they have no background or expertise on the issue. We run the risk of our decisions being emotion and feeling driven instead of data driven," Wahl said.

Councilwoman Barb McGuinness agreed: “We're not sure some homes will be built.”

And Councilwoman Mary Ann Mastorakos said she feared “Ward 4 will have huge population increases in the future.”