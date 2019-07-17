The Chesterfield City Council approved contracts Monday for the city to provide information technology services to the cities of Frontenac and Town and Country.
City Administrator Mike Geisel said those cities had approached Chesterfield recently about the contracts, which would cost $35,000 annually for Frontenac and $55,000 a year for Town & Country.
Servicesto be provided include maintenance of desktop and laptop computers and other computer devices, as well as the cities’ computer networks, Geisel said.
The contracts allow the city to hire an additional IT technician — who also will add technology support for Chesterfield’s staff — as well as to provide extra compensation for the city’s IT administrator and technical operations administrator, Geisel said. If the contracts are not renewed in the future, the additional personnel costs would be dropped, he said.
Only Councilwoman Barb McGuinness was opposed. She said she felt “the revenues are too thin” from the effort.
Geisel said sharing of resources among the cities would be beneficial.
“This also provides us additional offsite emergency storage locations so we can have a backup server stored at each location for emergency recovery, should we need it,” he said, adding those locations would reduce the city’s costs for offsite storage.
The other cities won’t have access to the city’s servers, Geisel said, and any party can terminate the contract with 90 days notice.