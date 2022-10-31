Cities in St. Louis County missed out on tax revenue because of a clerical error

CLAYTON — An undetermined number of St. Louis County cities missed out on thousands of dollars in tax revenue over the past few months because of a clerical error.

County Treasurer Jody Patterson took responsibility for the error, which officials said may have been made by an employee who retired in September. Her office has taken steps to prevent the error from happening again, Patterson added.

"Once we realized what was going on, we were able to fix this," Patterson said. "Now we're working to figure out the exact numbers."

Brentwood city officials first became aware of the problem in June, when they noticed an unusual surplus in their sales tax proceeds. They contacted an employee at the county treasurer's office to alert them, but the county didn't address the issue until mid-October.

Brentwood said it received between $2 million and $6 million extra from June through September, money it kept on hand while it tried to find answers.

The county's 88 municipalities receive revenue every month from a 1% county sales tax. Cities with a large retail base, such as Brentwood, share cash with other cities and unincorporated areas of the county.

Retailers collect the cash and send it to the Missouri Department of Revenue, and then the state sends it to the county. The county calculates each month how much to send to cities.

The clerical error caused extra money to go to Brentwood when it should have been distributed to other cities, Patterson said at a St. Louis County Council committee meeting Monday.

The cities missed out on a range of money — as little as $2, or up to $3,000, in some months. The county expects to send the money to the municipalities in November.

Until county officials run the numbers through the system that calculates distribution amounts, they won't know how many cities were affected or how much they're owed, Patterson said. The county government itself expects it missed out between $500,000 and $700,000 per month.

Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt said city staff emailed an employee in the treasurer's office on June 15 alerting them to the problem. The employee told Brentwood they would contact the state. Brentwood didn't hear back, so it tried again Aug. 9. The county responded saying the state had taken a look at the issue and found no problems.

Brentwood officials pressed the issue until the county acknowledged the problem on Oct. 14, Dimmitt said.

"We were cautioning (Brentwood) aldermen that there was no way in the world it was correct," Dimmitt said. "It was only through the persistence of our city administrator ... continuing to contact the county that they finally acknowledged they overpaid us."

Patterson said she found out about the issue from the state revenue department on Sept. 27.

The county's director of administration, Karen Aroesty, oversees the fiscal management and treasurer’s offices, which handle disbursements of tax revenue to cities. Aroesty previously denied the county knew about the problem. She said Monday that she wasn't aware of the employee's interactions with Brentwood because he had retired.

"I didn't know what I didn't know," Aroesty said.

Part of the problem between the county and municipalities stems from a lack of transparency, said Douglas Harms, city administrator for Des Peres. He makes a point to obtain sales tax numbers from the county and state so the city's financial staff can verify they're receiving the correct amounts.

"Unfortunately, there are a number of places where errors can be made," Harms said. "Frankly, there is no way we can verify what is being done is accurate. I assume it is. I can check to make sure it's reasonable."

Municipalities should receive a monthly report from the county on sales tax revenue so they can watch for discrepancies, said Pat Kelly, a former Brentwood mayor who now runs the Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

The county plans to launch a dashboard in the coming weeks that will combine numbers from the state and information on revenue distributed to municipalities. The dashboard will flag treasurer employees about any discrepancies.

