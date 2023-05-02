ST. LOUIS — Five years after he had to fight to keep the longstanding state vehicle license office at City Hall, St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly is voluntarily giving up the contract. The office will close May 19.

Daly said since the start of the pandemic, he has found it increasingly difficult to attract enough people to work in the state office, which provides motor vehicle plates, driver’s license renewals and other items, and his regular city office as well.

“I guess we probably have nine vacancies out of about 85” job slots overall, Daly said in an interview.

Over the years Daly had touted the convenience of having the fee office in the same building as the assessor’s office, where vehicle owners can get paperwork proving they paid personal property tax on their vehicle. Proof of tax payment is required before the state will renew license plates.

A state Revenue Department spokeswoman said Monday that a new round of bidding will now be held for a new downtown location.

Daly said when the City Hall fee office shuts down its eight workers will move into other positions in the collector’s office. Various other city agencies also have had problems filling vacancies in recent years.

The fee office was set up in 2000 under Daly’s predecessor, the late Ronald Leggett. Every few years, the city has had to bid to keep the office.

In late 2017, Daly was surprised to find out that the Missouri Department of Revenue had decided to shift the contract for the downtown area to License Office Services, a private firm that operates license offices for the state in 16 locations.

The state picks independent contractors around Missouri to run the offices, which are allowed to tack on a fee to the amount going to the state for vehicle transactions.

Daly filed an appeal and pointed to a state law giving local governments priority in the competitive bidding process.

The mayor at the time, Lyda Krewson, also urged the state to reconsider, saying the convenience of the “one-stop shop” location was important to residents who are elderly, disabled or who don’t have internet service, bank accounts or transportation.

In the end, Daly kept the state office when the winning company withdrew its bid.

The collector’s office, like other county-type offices in St. Louis government, isn’t part of the city’s civil service system and traditionally has had employees with connections to Democratic ward organizations.

However, Daly said, “I can’t even remember the last time a political person contacted me” about trying to get a job for someone.

Until a new contractor is picked, the state Revenue Department suggested that city residents go to two other fee offices in the city, at 4041 Lindell Boulevard and 4628 South Kingshighway, and two in nearby suburbs, 3238 Laclede Station Road in Maplewood and 141 North Meramec Avenue in Clayton.