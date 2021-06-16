City budget squabble divides St. Louis' top elected officials

ST. LOUIS — In a meeting marked by sharp disagreement, the city's three top elected officials clashed Wednesday over a proposed $1.15 billion city budget that must be passed before the start of the next fiscal year on July 1.
The dispute between Aldermanic President Lewis Reed on one side and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green on the other is over procedure. At issue is how to plug a $5.7 million revenue gap in the budget bill, which was submitted to the Board of Aldermen on April 29.
But the handling of $80 million in federal pandemic aid — now expected to be covered by a separate bill — also could be affected by the dispute at Wednesday's meeting of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which is made up of the three officials.
Jones and Green repeatedly and to no avail urged Reed to get an aldermanic committee to return the budget bill to the estimate board to deal with the revenue gap with a solution proposed Monday by the mayor.
Reed late last week called on Jones to come up with cuts to offset $5.7 million in lost federal revenue due to the moving of federal prisoners from the main city jail downtown amid the pending closure of the other city jail commonly known as the workhouse.
One of the revenue streams was cut off after the budget was submitted, Reed said Wednesday. "We had no idea that we had been sent an unbalanced budget," he said.
Jones and Green pointed out that Jones followed that up with a letter to Reed outlining a way to fill the gap. Reed didn't object Wednesday to Jones' proposal but instead wants to make those changes via a supplemental appropriations bill that wouldn't have to pass by the end of the month.
"I sent you one right back with a solution, and you're not allowing us to execute that solution," Jones said.
The mayor proposed cutting $1.1 million from the $1.4 million allotted to potentially house some city prisoners in jails outside the city, adding $4.3 million in city ambulance service reimbursements not counted on earlier and $300,000 in federal pandemic money.
Reed said including those in a separate bill also would give aldermen "ample time" to deal with any other problems they determine need fixing after the budget is passed.
Reed said he intends to let the budget bill submitted by the estimate board go into effect, which happens under the city charter if aldermen fail to act on it.
Under the charter, the Board of Aldermen can make cuts in the proposed budget but can't add revenue. That's why the measure would first have to go back to the estimate board for Jones' proposed changes to be made.
Green at one point said Reed "ought to be ashamed that you're going to slow down the city," repeating the phrase "shameful of you" four times. Reed in turn said Green and Jones were "trying to browbeat me."
At other points, Green and Reed talked over each other during the hour-long teleconference discussion.
As for the $80 million in pandemic aid, Jones on June 4 said she planned to ask the estimate board to amend it on to the main budget that must be passed by July 1.
But with the budget bill still at the Board of Aldermen, the money instead is expected to be added to another pending bill. There is no deadline for passing that measure but a Reed aide said approving it by July 16 when aldermen begin a summer recess is doable.
Keeping the pandemic aid out of the budget bill increases Reed's control and input on how the $80 million is ultimately spent, suggested Jones ally Megan Green, the 15th Ward alderman, in an interview.
Reed in an interview said that wasn't his motivation. But he said that may be behind Jones and the comptroller's request for the budget bill to be returned to the estimate board.
Adding the pandemic money to the measure would effectively limit the time aldermen have to review the bill and seek public input, Reed said.
Nick Dunne, a spokesman for the mayor, didn't respond to that point. Jones and the comptroller did issue a joint statement complaining that Reed was not following the city's established budget process "in order to play political games."
Meanwhile, separate legislation authorizing the city's annual allotment of sales tax revenue to Metro Transit was pulled into the squabble. Jones and Green, outvoting Reed, 2-1, tabled that until a later meeting because of the dispute.
"If you guys want to play with public transportation, play with it," Reed said.
"We need to take care of home first," Jones responded, referring to the budget for the city's own operations.