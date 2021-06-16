City budget squabble divides St. Louis' top elected officials

Jones and Green pointed out that Jones followed that up with a letter to Reed outlining a way to fill the gap. Reed didn't object Wednesday to Jones' proposal but instead wants to make those changes via a supplemental appropriations bill that wouldn't have to pass by the end of the month.

"I sent you one right back with a solution, and you're not allowing us to execute that solution," Jones said.

The mayor proposed cutting $1.1 million from the $1.4 million allotted to potentially house some city prisoners in jails outside the city, adding $4.3 million in city ambulance service reimbursements not counted on earlier and $300,000 in federal pandemic money.

Reed said including those in a separate bill also would give aldermen "ample time" to deal with any other problems they determine need fixing after the budget is passed.

Reed said he intends to let the budget bill submitted by the estimate board go into effect, which happens under the city charter if aldermen fail to act on it.

Under the charter, the Board of Aldermen can make cuts in the proposed budget but can't add revenue. That's why the measure would first have to go back to the estimate board for Jones' proposed changes to be made.