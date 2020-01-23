You are the owner of this article.
City freeholders appointees must wait at least another week for approval
City freeholders appointees must wait at least another week for approval

Board of Freeholders holds first meeting,

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, center top, welcomes the new Board of Freeholders to the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The group met with only its St. Louis County- and state-appointed members; the city appointees have yet to be approved. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — After more than a three-month delay, the city’s delegation to the regional Board of Freeholders will have to wait at least another week to be confirmed by city aldermen and seated.

Mary Goodman, an aide to Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, said Thursday that plans now call for a meeting sometime next week of the aldermanic committee which since Oct. 16 has held up approval of the city appointees.

Reed last week had told reporters he would set Friday as his deadline for resolving the impasse.

If the committee next week endorses any or all of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s latest freeholders slate, next Friday (Jan. 31) would be the earliest they could go before the full Board of Aldermen.

The delay has spurred some St. Louis County freeholder appointees to consider seeking legal advice on what should be the path forward for their board, which is supposed to consider possible changes in the city and county’s governmental structure.  The freeholders panel’s creation was triggered by a petition drive.

The mayor already has made four changes in her nine-person freeholders slate requested by the committee chairman, Sam Moore, and Reed, who was trying to mediate.

But the committee then split on whether and how many additional changes should be made. The committee last met on Nov. 22.

