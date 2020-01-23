City freeholders appointees must wait at least another week for approval

ST. LOUIS — After more than a three-month delay, the city’s delegation to the regional Board of Freeholders will have to wait at least another week to be confirmed by city aldermen and seated.

Mary Goodman, an aide to Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, said Thursday that plans now call for a meeting sometime next week of the aldermanic committee which since Oct. 16 has held up approval of the city appointees.

Reed last week had told reporters he would set Friday as his deadline for resolving the impasse.

If the committee next week endorses any or all of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s latest freeholders slate, next Friday (Jan. 31) would be the earliest they could go before the full Board of Aldermen.