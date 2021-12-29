 Skip to main content
City of St. Louis names chief equity and inclusion officer
City of St. Louis names chief equity and inclusion officer

Vernon Mitchell

ST. LOUIS  — Vernon Mitchell, a University of South Carolina assistant professor, was appointed Wednesday as the city’s chief equity and inclusion officer by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Jones in a statement said Mitchell will help the city “bring all communities to the table to address the collective problems our city faces” and to help ensure that city government is more equitable across racial lines.

Mitchell, who will work in the mayor’s office, has been a research assistant professor and instructor at the South Carolina school’s Department of History and African American studies.

Previously he worked at Washington University, where he was curator of popular American arts and culture for the university’s libraries and also was academic engagement programs manager.

Mitchell has a Ph.D degree in history from Cornell University and master’s degrees from Cornell and the University of Missouri.

Jones’ spokesman, Nick Dunne, said the mayor’s office hasn’t had an equity adviser since Nicole Hudson left then-Mayor Lyda Krewson’s staff for a position at Washington U. in 2018.

Jones’ office didn't immediately release Mitchell’s salary. City records show Hudson, whose title was deputy mayor for racial equity and priority initiatives, had a salary of about $149,000 in 2017.

