City to South Grand residents: We’re working on making the road safer

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Monday told residents concerned about dangerous driving and deadly crashes in and around the South Grand Boulevard business district this summer that help is on the way.

Police said they’ve been pulling over more people to enforce traffic laws in the past month. A city planner said his department has been looking over studies. And Streets Department Director Betherny Williams said she’s looking at changes to the road that could make things safer for pedestrians and cyclists within six months.

“We are committed to making changes you can see,” Williams told an audience of roughly 100 people in a room at the Carpenter Library.

Williams said the department has already taken some short-term steps, such as restriping the road and trimming trees and bushes to improve sightlines. And she said intermediate steps could include putting car parking spots between driving lanes and bike lanes.

At least some residents were happy to hear that the city was paying attention in the wake of two deadly hit-and-runs on the street this summer, including one that saw a driver hit a cyclist in the dedicated bike lane.

But many expressed frustration with speeding and other reckless driving on city streets, which they said had left them terrified crossing streets on foot and reluctant to ride bikes with their children.

Some asked for more enforcement of traffic laws. One man suggested speed humps. And still others said the real problem was the city’s insistence on trying to accommodate cars, cyclists and pedestrians equally.

Adam Mizes, 32, of Tower Grove South, suggested simply having some streets geared more for cycling and walking.

“That would work a lot better than trying to do the best thing for everybody and getting half-baked infrastructure projects that don’t work as well as they should,” he said.