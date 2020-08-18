Clancy holds back childhood tax proposal but says she'll submit new version

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy on Tuesday pulled her proposal for a countywide sales tax to support early childhood education after an outcry about the process by which it was developed, but said she plans to submit it again.

The measure would place a question on the Nov. 3 ballot asking St. Louis County voters if they want to collect a half-cent sales tax, which would raise about $85 million a year. Clancy helped develop the proposal with early-education advocates in the Ready By Five campaign who asked her to shepherd the project through county government approvals.

"What we have before us needs some work," she told her colleagues at Tuesday's regular council meeting. "This is important enough to get it as good as we can."

Clancy announced her decision to hold the bill after dozens of comments supporting the tax were read into to the public record. Before the meeting, about 45 people organized by the Ready By Five campaign gathered outside the county government building in Clayton to rally for the bill.