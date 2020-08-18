Clancy holds back childhood tax proposal but says she'll submit new version

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy on Tuesday pulled her proposal for a countywide sales tax to support early childhood education after an outcry about the process by which it was developed, but said she plans to submit it again.
The measure would place a question on the Nov. 3 ballot asking St. Louis County voters if they want to collect a half-cent sales tax, which would raise about $85 million a year. Clancy helped develop the proposal with early-education advocates in the Ready By Five campaign who asked her to shepherd the project through county government approvals.
"What we have before us needs some work," she told her colleagues at Tuesday's regular council meeting. "This is important enough to get it as good as we can."
Clancy announced her decision to hold the bill after dozens of comments supporting the tax were read into to the public record. Before the meeting, about 45 people organized by the Ready By Five campaign gathered outside the county government building in Clayton to rally for the bill.
"I know, especially after listening to today's comments, that this bill is urgent and a better version of this bill belongs on the November ballot," Clancy said. "I'm not willing to wait any longer to ask voters to invest in early childhood education. ... For those who are still opposed after a substitute bill is announced, even after months of work by broad community, even after lots of compromises, put it on the ballot anyway and work against it, but please, let's work to get this on the ballot."
For the question to appear on the ballot, the council would have to approve it on Aug. 25 and submit it to the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. that day. But the council could seek a court order to extend the deadline to Sept. 8, perhaps giving Clancy enough time to get a majority of the council on board.
Four Democrats who make up the council majority initially said they supported the bill. But Clancy has faced criticism about her partnership with advocates to develop the bill behind the scenes — and her 11th-hour push to put it on the ballot. Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, listed as a bill cosponsor, said in an interview Monday that no longer supported it.
The tax proposed by Clancy was rooted in a Missouri statute authorizing sales taxes for economic development, and contained language about land acquisition, building construction and wastewater treatment.
But it contained few details about how the money would support early childhood education or how the expenditure would be overseen.
