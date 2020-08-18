Clancy holds back early childhood education tax proposal but says she'll submit new version

"I know, especially after listening to today's comments, that this bill is urgent and a better version of this bill belongs on the November ballot," Clancy said. "I'm not willing to wait any longer to ask voters to invest in early childhood education. ... For those who are still opposed after a substitute bill is announced, even after months of work by a broad community, even after lots of compromises, put it on the ballot anyway and work against it, but please, let's work to get this on the ballot."

For the question to appear on the ballot, the council would have to approve it on Aug. 25 and submit it to the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. that day. But the council could seek a court order to extend the deadline to Sept. 8, perhaps giving Clancy enough time to get a majority of the council on board.

Four Democrats who make up the council majority initially said they supported the bill. But Clancy has faced criticism about her partnership with advocates to develop the bill behind the scenes — and her 11th-hour push to put it on the ballot. Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, listed as a bill cosponsor, said in an interview Monday that no longer supported it.