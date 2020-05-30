You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clay calls for further charges, investigations in death of George Floyd
0 comments

Clay calls for further charges, investigations in death of George Floyd

Subscribe for $1 a month
Rep. William Lacy Clay

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in North St. Louis.  Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

FLORISSANT — U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay of University City on Saturday called for further investigations into the death of George Floyd and said he is "angry beyond words."

The 10-term Democratic congressman spoke at a drive-thru food distribution event at the site of the former Jamestown Mall.

"That videotape taken by a brave bystander has revealed to White Americans what Black Americans have witnessed for decades," he said, according to a statement released before the talk.

"Racially driven, excessive force applied by some police officers who view Black citizens as something less than human."

Clay said the three other officers who were present at the scene of Floyd's death must be charged as accessories to the crime.

"The list of broken black bodies at the hands of local law enforcement keeps growing," he said.

Clay called for further investigations in Minneapolis, and said he hoped they would lead to a consent decree like the one enacted in Ferguson.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports