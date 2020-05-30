Clay calls for further charges, investigations in death of George Floyd

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in North St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden,
FLORISSANT — U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay of University City on Saturday called for further investigations into the death of George Floyd and said he is "angry beyond words."
The 10-term Democratic congressman spoke at a drive-thru food distribution event at the site of the former Jamestown Mall.
"That videotape taken by a brave bystander has revealed to White Americans what Black Americans have witnessed for decades," he said, according to a statement released before the talk.
"Racially driven, excessive force applied by some police officers who view Black citizens as something less than human."
Clay said the three other officers who were present at the scene of Floyd's death must be charged as accessories to the crime.
"The list of broken black bodies at the hands of local law enforcement keeps growing," he said.
Clay called for further investigations in Minneapolis, and said he hoped they would lead to a consent decree like the one enacted in Ferguson.
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block traffic by standing on Interstate 44 and use their vehicles as obstacles in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protesters
Tyler Harris, from University City, displays an image of George Floyd as he marches through the streets of St. Louis with other protesters demonstrating in solidarity with Minnesota on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched for hours through the streets of St. Louis. (David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Marquies Hagins, lifts up his son Dante Bradley, 18 months, as he get out of his car on his way home from work on Friday, May 29, 2020 and briefly joins protesters who were blocking the road during a march around St. Louis. The march was being held to show solidarity with Minneapolis protesters demonstrating about the killing George Floyd. "When he grows up we want him to have a life" said Hagins. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Activist Darryl Gray leads a protest march in St. Louis on Friday May 29, 2020, in memory of George Floyd, the man who was killed by Minneapolis police. Hundreds marched through the St. Louis streets occasionally stopping in the middle of the road to chant and block traffic. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
A man threatens protesters with a club as they surround him after he drove part way into a group of people demonstrating along Market Street in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
St Louis. demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protestors
A woman shows her support for police brutality protestors from her vehicle in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Fireworks are shot off over Interstate 44 as protesters block traffic by standing in the road and using their vehicles to block the highway in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
St Louis. demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protestors
Two demonstrators raise their fists as they march down Market St. to protest police brutality in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley,
St Louis. demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protestors
A man leads chants as a group of demonstrators march down Market St. to protest police brutality in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley,
St Louis. demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protestors
Demonstrators stand in solidarity during a police brutality protest in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley,
St Louis. demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protestors
A young boy waves an American flag during a police brutality protest at the intersection of Market St. and S. Broadway in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley,
St Louis. demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protestors
Demonstrators raise their fists in solidarity during a protest against police brutality in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley,
St Louis. demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protestors
After sitting down on Market St. for a break, a demonstrator raises his fist during a St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020 to honor George Floyd. Photo by Chris Kohley,
St Louis. demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protestors
A demonstrator speaks through a megaphone as she leads a march down Market St. in support of George Floyd in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters raise their fists as they pause along Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis for a moment of silence on Friday, May 29, 2020. The protesters marched in solidarity with George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis. Hundreds marched through the streets of St. Louis occasionally stopping in the middle of the road to chant and block traffic. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Tyler Harris, center, from University City, marches with an image he created of George Floyd, the man who was killed by Minneapolis Police, as other protesters raise their fists and chant during a pause in the march along Jefferson Avenue on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched through the streets occasionally stopping in the middle of the road to chant and block traffic. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Tyler Harris, center, from University City, marches with an image he created of George Floyd, the man who was killed by Minneapolis Police, as other protesters raise their fists and chant during a pause in the march along Jefferson Avenue on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched through the streets occasionally stopping in the middle of the road to chant and block traffic. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police block a highway entrance to keep protesters from marching on to the highway on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched through the streets occasionally stopping in the middle of the road to chant and block traffic. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters march East on Market Street past the courthouse in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block traffic and chant on Market Street in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block traffic by standing on Interstate 44 and using their own vehicles as obstacles in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block traffic by standing on Interstate 44 and using their own vehicles as obstacles in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
St. Louis police chief Jon Hayden, left, and Capt. Rene Kreisman monitor the situation as protesters block traffic on an interstate and use their own vehicles as obstacles in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
A white man approaches a group of black protesters to complain about traffic being blocked on Interstate 44 in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block traffic by standing in the highway and using their own vehicles as obstacles in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Activist Bishop Derrick Robinson, front, helps lead a protest march near St. Louis Police headquarters in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, front, helps lead a protest march near St. Louis Police headquarters in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
A pair of St. Louis police officers watches as protesters march near a highway on ramp in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block Washington Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters march along Washington Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters dance to music and celebrate in front of St. Louis Police Headquarters after a long protest march round the city on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. About an hour later some protesters moved to Interstate 70 and blocked the highway for hours. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block traffic by standing on Interstate 70 and use their vehicles as obstacles in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters block traffic by standing on Interstate 44 and use their vehicles as obstacles in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Hundreds marched around St. Louis to show solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis who are demonstrating about a police officer killing George Floyd. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
An Amazon Prime truck slowly rolls by people gathered around the edge of the highway as protesters block traffic on Interstate 44 in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Someone was able to open the rear door of the trailer and removed some boxes from the truck before it drove off. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protesters lit a small fire and blocked traffic on Interstate 44 in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The highway was closed in both directions. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
An FedEx truck slowly rolls by people gathered around the edge of the highway as protesters block traffic on Interstate 44 in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Someone was able to open the rear door of the trailer and removed some boxes from the truck before it drove off. Police say a person who climbed on to the moving truck between the two trailers was killed when truck drove off. The truck stopped a short distance later. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
A man attempts so drag burning debris out the traffic lanes on Interstate 44 after some protesters lit a small fire in the road while they blocked traffic in both directions in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Photo by David Carson,
Protesters march St. Louis streets in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police gather evidence at the scene where trucks involved in a fatal accident along side a protest stopped in St. Louis on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Someone was able to open the rear door of a trailer and removed some boxes from the truck before it drove off. Police say a person who climbed on to the moving truck between the two trailers was killed as it drove off. The truck stopped a short distance later. Photo by David Carson,
Watch now: St. Louis protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
