CLAYTON — After some neighbors and buisness owners expressed concerns, Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen have postponed a vote on an agreement to sell to developer Savoy Properties a city-owned parking lot at Hanley Road and Wydown Boulevard.
During a public hearing Tuesday, interim City Manager Janet Watson said the parking lot now has a total of 27 spaces. She said the city had issued a request for proposals for developing the lot in 2015, but, after receiving only two responses, had left the request open.
Recently, Watson said, Savoy Properties proposed constructing a four-story, 15-unit condominium building with ground floor retail and 100 parking spaces. Watson said 41 of the 100 parking spaces would be available to the public under the plan.
Gary Carter, the city's development developer, said that the lot has a market value of about $720,000 while the parking is valued at about $570,000. Savoy Properties is proposing to pay the city $225,000 for the property. Carter said that offer, combined with the value of the public parking, exceeds the current market value of the property.
John Pennington, with Savoy, said that, while the sales agreement would give his company up to 36 months to complete development on the site, he expected that the project would take 16 to 20 months.
During construction, Savoy would provide interim city parking of 27 spaces — at standard city parking rates — in a garage affiliated with the Central Christian School at the end of Forest Court, as well as provide offsite construction parking, Carter said, though he added details and final approval are still pending.
The 3,750 square feet of first-floor retail space in the proposed building would be devoted to a marketplace and restaurant, Pennington said.
Alderman Ira Berkowitz said he didn't want the project to cause the existing restaurants any difficulties.
Alderman Bridget McAndrew added that the area around the current parking lot generally consists of two-story buildings, including homes and businesses, “in a thriving neighborhood.”
“The character of the area needs to survive the construction and what is eventually put there,” Alderman Susan Bradley Buse said.
Many residents expressed concerns on issues such as building height and increased traffic, as well as potential parking problems.
Jim Shipley, of South Hanley Road, said he feared customers going to restaurants wouldn't want to walk farther to the interim parking.
Betsy Wack, of Wydown Boulevard, complained that city parking violation enforcement already is lax in the area. “If you want this project to work and not drive us crazy, the city needs to put in an effort" to improve enforcement, she said.
Barbara Budde, of South Hanley, said she feared interim parking and additional traffic could endanger children walking to and from Central Presbyterian School and Wydown Middle School.
William Budde, of South Hanley, along with other residents, complained they had not been properly informed by the city of the plan and suggested the building be limited to three stories.
“This project will be too big, too high and too dense for the neighbors — and construction parking will be a nightmare,” said Charles Voellinger, of East Polo Drive. He added, “I fully support building something there but in character with the neighborhood and with long- and short-term parking solutions.”
Karen Fairbank, of Forest Court, suggested the developer should provide parking shuttles and valet parking, especially for older customers going to restaurants in the area, during construction. “And I'm not sure we need retail at the site, since we have a lot of retail in Clayton.”
Carol Knefel, who owns four buildings in the area, said she felt the city lot was being undervalued for the sale.
Zoe Robinson, who owns three restaurants in the Wydown area, said she feared the effect of interim parking, farther away. “We'll lose parking for up to three years — I'm not sure what we'll do without those spaces, and, if I lose customers due to parking problems, they will go to my competitors who have places to park,” she said.