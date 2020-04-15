Clayton aldermen put Shaw Park complex naming rights on ice for now

City Manager David Gipson said at a board meeting Tuesday night that the city has encountered a $4 million shortfall in replacing its ice rink. The project includes a full-sized roof and alternative surfaces to allow for year-round recreational and community uses. The estimated cost is $14 million, of which $10.2 million is available through city funds.

The Clayton Community Foundation — a non-profit that partners with the city to support Clayton history, arts, parks and more — is heading a fundraising effort to address the shortfall. The Centene Charitable Foundation has offered a $2 million lead gift, Gipson said, to be paid over five years, beginning this month. In return, the city would name the overall project the “Centene Commons at Shaw Park” for 25 years from the date the facility opens to the public.

Also included in the agreement is a clause that, by 24 years from the public opening date, the Centene Foundation would be provided with a report on the status of the facility — resulting from age, wear and tear and any functional obsolescence — and a projection of costs for refurbishment to sustain the facility, to allow for a renegotiated charitable agreement and allow the naming rights to be extended for an additional 25 years.

Should no such agreement be reached at that time, the city and its foundation could seek other private funding, coupled with a new naming opportunity for the facility for an alternative donor.

Alderman Ira Berkowitz asked for language to be added to the agreement on what would happen if the Centene name were no longer being used commercially. “if Centene ends operations or is eaten up within 25 years, we would have the name of a company that doesn't exist anymore on our ice rink. We should have the opportunity for naming rights to go to someone else.”

Harris pointed out that “the Monsanto name is on a lot of things locally, though the company has been taken over by Bayer.”

Gary Feder, an attorney representing the city's foundation, said that he would consult with the Centene Foundation's attorney.