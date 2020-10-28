Clayton coalition for youth substance abuse, mental health taps federal funding for additional projects

CLAYTON — The All In Clayton Coalition has tapped federal funding for additional projects in the coming year and over the next decade.
The coalition, a partnership formed five years ago to promote youth substance abuse awareness, healthy choices and mental health, listed some of the planned projects during a presentation Tuesday to Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris and the city's board of aldermen.
The group initially started with about $8,000 in grant money from Missouri, but Beth Deutsch, executive co-chair of the coalition, said it recently received a federal drug-free community grant of $125,000 a year for 10 years.
“We're also creating a sustainability plan," Deutsch said, "so when that money runs out we can continue the good work we're doing.”
The new grant allowed the coalition to hire its first full-time employee, project coordinator Kimberly Sherony. Deutsch also praised the coalition's community sector partners, including the city of Clayton, Clayton School District, Clayton Police Department, and Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
Bruce Butler, another executive co-chair, said the coalition has collected data this year on local substance abuse trends and also held listening sessions about what most concerns parents and students at Wydown Middle School and Clayton High School.
“We now have a yard sign campaign advertising that, during high-stress events for students such as prom, it's a good idea to talk about drugs and alcohol,” Butler said. “We also plan to have a medical marijuana forum this fall. And we have a prescription takeback program to make it easy to dispose of leftover prescription medications by taking them to the Clayton police station.”
Sherony said youth drug prevention is even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has taken a mental health toll, including by youth being home and isolated, and there's a connection between mental health and substance abuse, so the risks may be higher,” she said.
She said the coalition is using data from an anonymous, statewide student survey given every two years to students in sixth through 12th grade. In Clayton, the survey went out to 886 students. Also, 485 families of incoming sixth- and ninth-grade students received parent surveys, and 100 responses were received, Sherony said.
One major takeaway from the Missouri student survey was that Clayton high schoolers' perception of marijuana had changed drastically from two years ago. Two years ago, about 11% of responding students said there was either no risk or a slight risk of smoking marijuana once or twice a week. In this year's survey, 46% of respondents held that view, Sherony said.
Alderman Ira Berkowitz, whose children attended Clayton High in the past, said: “As a parent, I have a hard time coming up with reasons that marijuana is really bad. I grew up with it, my friends all indulged in it, and it's legal in some places, so it must be hard to get buy-in on that from students, because I had difficulty getting buy-in from my kids.”
Sherony responded that marijuana is the "topic we've gotten the most pushback on. Some kids say their parents used pot as kids and they're fine now. But the marijuana today, versus what was used decades ago, is higher potency."
Butler added that, in youth, the “prefrontal cortex in the brain is not fully developed, and you don't want to introduce marijuana at that time.”
The coalition can be contacted at @claymocoalition on Instagram and Facebook or by emailing allincoalition@claytonschools.net.
In other business Tuesday night:
Mayor Harris weighed in on Amendment 3, which is on the Nov. 3 ballot in Missouri.
“As mayor, it is my job to take care of everyone in our city, therefore I wanted to communicate some facts about Amendment 3. This amendment proposes to use citizen voting age population instead of total population as the basis for redistricting," she said. "If passed, it would leave people younger than 18 out of the count used to establish districts for House and Senate seats. This would leave places with significant populations of children with reduced representation."
She added that the amendment also “would make Missouri the first state in the nation to exclude children and non-residents from the map-making process.”
Several other St. Louis County mayors have publicly opposed Amendment 3, including the mayors of University City and Webster Groves.
