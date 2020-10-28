Clayton coalition for youth substance abuse, mental health taps federal funding for additional projects

Alderman Ira Berkowitz, whose children attended Clayton High in the past, said: “As a parent, I have a hard time coming up with reasons that marijuana is really bad. I grew up with it, my friends all indulged in it, and it's legal in some places, so it must be hard to get buy-in on that from students, because I had difficulty getting buy-in from my kids.”

Sherony responded that marijuana is the "topic we've gotten the most pushback on. Some kids say their parents used pot as kids and they're fine now. But the marijuana today, versus what was used decades ago, is higher potency."

Butler added that, in youth, the “prefrontal cortex in the brain is not fully developed, and you don't want to introduce marijuana at that time.”

The coalition can be contacted at @claymocoalition on Instagram and Facebook or by emailing allincoalition@claytonschools.net.

In other business Tuesday night:

Mayor Harris weighed in on Amendment 3, which is on the Nov. 3 ballot in Missouri.