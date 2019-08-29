Clayton officials gave final approval to the sale of a city-owned parking lot at 8049 Forsyth Boulevard.
Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 Tuesday for the sale.
Only Alderman Ira Berkowitz was opposed, though Joanne Boulton (who had previously voted in opposition) and Richard Lintz (who had previously voted in favor) were absent. Berkowitz and Boulton have said they felt the land is undervalued and that the downtown site should be used for residential development.
Plans for the site, at the northeast corner of Forsyth and Brentwood boulevards, call for building a minimum 13-story office building as the first phase of the Forsyth Point project.
Janet Watson, interim city manager, has told officials that the city had negotiated an agreement with 8027 Forsyth Acquisitions LLC/US Capital Development at a purchase price of $2,625,000.
That firm proposes constructing a building of about 166,000 square feet, which would include a 770-space parking garage and about 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, including an arts and entertainment venue.
Officials with the firm have told the city that Barry-Wehmiller will be an owner of and major tenant in the new building, with a commitment of about 50,000 square feet on two floors.
Berkowitz has said he felt the property is probably worth $6 million to $12 million and would be better used for residential development.