Clayton restaurants disciplined for flouting St. Louis County coronavirus restrictions

CLAYTON — Two restaurants in Clayton were disciplined by the city on Tuesday for violating St. Louis County's COVID-19 restrictions.

John P. Fields/JP Fields and Barcelona Tapas Clayton received limited liquor license suspensions, and they are required to reimburse the city and its police department for the costs of policing their restaurants. In addition to flouting the county's coronavirus restrictions, City Attorney Kevin O'Keefe said the city had reason to believe the restaurants violated other city, county and state laws, including serving liquor to minors and to patrons who were intoxicated.

Barcelona Tapas Clayton's liquor license will be suspended for one Friday between now and May 15, and John P. Fields/JP Fields' license will be suspended for four consecutive Fridays sometime before May 15. The city will choose which Fridays the suspensions are in effect.

The total cost for reimbursing the city is $10,798.28 for Fields, and $9,223.61 for Barcelona, O'Keefe said.

The punishments were adopted Tuesday by the Clayton Board of Aldermen. The city can adopt more measures, including revoking the restaurants' liquor licenses, if the restaurants fail to comply with future orders, O'Keefe said.