Clayton to start building recreation complex in March

CLAYTON — Construction is planned to start in March — at an estimated cost of $14.2 million — on the Shaw Park all-season recreation complex, tentatively slated to be called The Commons at Shaw Park.

The work will replace the city’s ice rink and serve as a year-round venue for skating, other sports and various events.

That was among information provided by Patty DeForrest, director of parks and recreation, to Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday. Harris and the board committed to moving forward on the project’s full design. In February, the city’s Plan Commission and Architectural Review Board will provide input on project design, she said.

The city anticipates opening the facility in the summer of 2021. That facility would replace Clayton’s existing ice rink, which opened in 1961, with a multi-use recreation complex. It will include an outdoor ice rink for winter months to be used for sports courts and special events during the rest of the year as well as replacement of the existing support building, which includes locker rooms, skate rental, warming areas, party and event spaces.