Clayton was once home to a thriving African American community

Also growing up in the neighborhood was Gerard McKay, one of Julius and Ida McKay’s seven children. Ida’s family had been living in Clayton at least since 1900 when her grandmother, Mary Breckenridge Ellis, lived there. Gerard can remember having cousins, aunts and uncles living in homes close by.

The McKays lived for many years on a quarter of an acre just off Hanley Road. The home was set back from the street with a terraced lawn dotted with apple and plum trees. Over the years, Julius, who made his living as a truck driver, added on to his one-bedroom frame home bit by bit. With the help of his brothers and friends, he installed plumbing for an indoor bathroom, dug out a basement, and added a dining room and a second story with two bedrooms for his growing family. He added a smokehouse, barbecue pit and picnic area, as well.

By then — the mid-to-late 1950s — Gerard could almost literally see the handwriting on the wall: the signs posted on cyclone fencing naming the contractors doing the razing, excavating and new construction.

“People were moving out, their homes were being demolished,” McKay recalled. “For a while there would be a vacant lot, then a commercial building would be built in its place. My parents didn't give us details, but we just sort of thought, ‘Okay, we're going to have to be moving. Where are we going to go?’"