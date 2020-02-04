'Clean Missouri' redistricting repeal again taken up by GOP-controlled Senate

"If Dirty Missouri is put in our constitution, it would reinstate the partisan gerrymandering that Clean Missouri got rid of," she said.

Clean Missouri requires maps to be based on "total population." Walsh noted last week that the GOP proposal removes that requirement from the redistricting criteria.

"It also raises serious and unanswered questions about what numbers would be used to count the population for the maps," Walsh said.

"Why did they eliminate the term ‘total population’?" she asked. "Why did they eliminate the reference to the Census? This ambiguity could mean leaving out children or people who are not registered to vote, or even people who have not voted recently. Too many questions, not enough answers."

Asked how the Senate's proposed "bipartisan commission" was a true bipartisan commission, given Democrats' opposition, Rowden said new maps would require approval by both parties.

"The map can’t be approved without Republican and Democrat approval," Rowden said.

Yurij Rudensky, redistricting counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, who supports Clean Missouri, said the Senate plan would allow parties to "carve turf."