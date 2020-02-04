'Clean Missouri' redistricting repeal plan wins first-round approval in Senate

"I think that is not entirely up to us," Rowden, R-Columbia, said when asked whether immigrants who are permanent legal residents of the United States will factor in to new districts. "We stay silent on the issue."

He did not say why the Senate was staying silent on the issue.

When asked if he wanted a court to determine who would count for redistricting purposes, he said a court challenge was likely.

"I think the court's going to decide one way or the other," Rowden said.

The GOP plan repeals a "nonpartisan demographer" who is slated to draw state legislative maps next year. A bipartisan commission can alter the demographer's map if 70% of its members go along with a change.

The Senate plan would scrap the demographer, returning redistricting powers to the commission.

The sponsor of the Senate proposal, Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said voters would get the final say.

"They'll have that opportunity to decide whether they want a demographer or not," he said.