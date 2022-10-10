Coatar’s PAC nets $50k, largest donation yet in St. Louis aldermanic president race

ST. LOUIS — A political action committee backing Alderman Jack Coatar's bid for aldermanic president this fall did something right last week.

The aptly-titled Jack PAC received a $50,000 contribution from another PAC, Leadership Counts, on Friday — the largest donation so far in the race.

Leadership Counts received an equal amount of money from an entity connected to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Coatar's 7th Ward includes Busch Stadium along with a swath of downtown, and Coatar sponsored tax abatements for the expansion of the Cardinals' Ballpark Village.

The contribution likely adds to Coatar's financial advantage over his opponent, Alderman Megan Green, of Tower Grove South.

At last report on Sept. 5, Coatar had $181,419.23 on hand in his personal campaign committee, while Green's campaign committee had $42,693.28.

The PAC supporting Coatar reported $96,138.34 in cash-on-hand in its most recent regulatory filing Tuesday, three days before it took in the $50,000. A PAC supporting Green has yet to make a regulatory filing.