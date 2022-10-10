 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coatar’s PAC nets $50k, largest donation yet in St. Louis aldermanic president race

St. Louis municipal special election

President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen candidate Jack Coatar shakes hands with a voter out the Buder Branch Library polling place during election day for the St. Louis municipal special election for President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. No matter who wins this election both candidates, Coatar and Megan Green, will be on the ballot again on November 8, 2022 when the winner will be named the President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A political action committee backing Alderman Jack Coatar's bid for aldermanic president this fall did something right last week.

The aptly-titled Jack PAC received a $50,000 contribution from another PAC, Leadership Counts, on Friday — the largest donation so far in the race. 

Leadership Counts received an equal amount of money from an entity connected to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Coatar's 7th Ward includes Busch Stadium along with a swath of downtown, and Coatar sponsored tax abatements for the expansion of the Cardinals' Ballpark Village. 

The contribution likely adds to Coatar's financial advantage over his opponent, Alderman Megan Green, of Tower Grove South.

At last report on Sept. 5, Coatar had $181,419.23 on hand in his personal campaign committee, while Green's campaign committee had $42,693.28.

The PAC supporting Coatar reported $96,138.34 in cash-on-hand in its most recent regulatory filing Tuesday, three days before it took in the $50,000. A PAC supporting Green has yet to make a regulatory filing. 

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

