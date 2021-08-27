Cole County judge sinks lawsuit by St. Louis, St. Louis County over new gun law

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge on Friday denied an attempt by attorneys for some of the state’s largest jurisdictions to block a new law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws in Missouri.
Circuit Judge Daniel Green said he was siding with the state, rejecting St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County’s request that he deem the new “Second Amendment Preservation Act” unconstitutional.
Green’s decision means the controversial law, which opponents say has already negatively affected relationships between local, state and federal agencies, will stay in effect, at least for now.
But Green hinted at other avenues the jurisdictions might take for future litigation.
He said the plaintiffs mentioned at least two lawsuits “filed against them under this statute.”
“The constitutional issues raised in this matter should be litigated (if at all) by each plaintiff in each separate case,” Green said.
In response to the ruling, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, ignored the fact that St. Louis and St. Louis County filed the legal challenge, instead focusing in a statement on the participation of President Joe Biden’s administration in the lawsuit.
“Today’s ruling was an important victory for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over the Biden Department of Justice, and for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians,” Schmitt said. “Since the Second Amendment Preservation Act was passed, I promised to fiercely defend the law and Missourians’ Second Amendment rights — that’s exactly what we did in this case and will continue to do moving forward.”
Representatives for St. Louis and St. Louis County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The law says all federal actions “that infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms … shall be invalid to this state.”
The law bars local and state police officers from enforcing federal laws that run afoul of the new state law, subjecting political subdivisions to $50,000 fines.
In court, Alan Simpson, assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, filed a brief siding with St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County.
He called the law “legally invalid” under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause; Schmitt’s office argued it wasn’t because the clause “in and of itself, does not confer a private right of action on Plaintiffs.”
In an affidavit, Frederic Wilson, special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the new law had already impaired working relationships between local, state and federal authorities.
He said that of 53 federally deputized local and state officers, 12 are no longer working on ATF task forces, at least partially because of the Second Amendment Preservation Act, Wilson said.
The agencies distancing themselves from the federal government include the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which took three troopers off task forces, and the O’Fallon, Columbia and Sedalia police departments, as well as the Johnson County Sheriff, Wilson said.
He said the O’Fallon Police Department removed two police officers and their K-9s from an ATF task force.
The new law’s effects will resonate in cases where there is no state law to match a federal firearms law, Wilson said.
He said that because “there is no corresponding Missouri state violation,” the new law “would appear to allow certain federally prohibited persons to possess firearms, such as those under a restraining order and those convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.”
The law, he said, “has also impacted ATF’s ability to rely on state and local partners for information related to ATF’s own investigations.”
Wilson said the director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missouri Information Analysis Center told the federal government the center wouldn’t provide “background information on investigative targets.”
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Police Department told an ATF agent that it “cannot release investigative records to ATF at this time because of the SAPA.”
But, “perhaps most concerning,” Wilson said, is that multiple agencies “have indicated that they will no longer input data into (the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network).”
He said the program “is the only interstate automatic ballistic imaging network in” the United States “and seeks to automate ballistics evaluations and provide actionable investigative leads in a timely manner.”
“This technology is vital to any violent crime reduction strategy because it enables investigators to match ballistics evidence with other cases across the nation,” Wilson said.
He said a machine installed at the Columbia Police Department in March drew 32 leads “including linking 15 recovered firearms to shootings” before it was taken “offline” June 18 due to the law, Wilson said.
Since then he said “at least 22 shell casings require entry into the system and 21 recovered crime guns have neither been test fired nor entered.”
“This backlog represents investigatory leads that have been allowed to go by the wayside,” Wilson said.
Updated at 12:58 p.m.