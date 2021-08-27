Cole County judge sinks lawsuit by St. Louis, St. Louis County over new gun law

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge on Friday denied an attempt by attorneys for some of the state’s largest jurisdictions to block a new law seeking to invalidate federal gun laws in Missouri.

Circuit Judge Daniel Green said he was siding with the state, rejecting St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County’s request that he deem the new “Second Amendment Preservation Act” unconstitutional.

Green’s decision means the controversial law, which opponents say has already negatively affected relationships between local, state and federal agencies, will stay in effect, at least for now.

But Green hinted at other avenues the jurisdictions might take for future litigation.

He said the plaintiffs mentioned at least two lawsuits “filed against them under this statute.”

“The constitutional issues raised in this matter should be litigated (if at all) by each plaintiff in each separate case,” Green said.

In response to the ruling, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, ignored the fact that St. Louis and St. Louis County filed the legal challenge, instead focusing in a statement on the participation of President Joe Biden’s administration in the lawsuit.