Cole County judge tosses ballot language for GOP-backed repeal of 'Clean Missouri'

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge on Monday ordered new language to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for Amendment 3, a proposed change to the state constitution that would repeal redistricting changes voters approved in 2018.

Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce said the previous summary statement, approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, was "insufficient and unfair because it fails to even allude to" the question's "central feature: the wholesale repeal of voter-approved rules for redistricting and replacing them with prior redistricting rules designed to benefit incumbent legislators."

The new language Joyce ordered Monday asks if the Missouri Constitution should be amended to "repeal rules for drawing state legislative districts approved by voters in November 2018 … ."

It asks whether campaign contribution limits for state Senate candidates should be lowered by $100; and whether "the legislative gift limit" should be reduced to $0, with exceptions for some lobbyists?"

This article will be updated.

