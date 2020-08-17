You are the owner of this article.
Cole County judge tosses ballot language for GOP-backed repeal of 'Clean Missouri'
State politicians reconvene for special session

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe presides over a special session in the Senate Chambers at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City on Monday, July 27, 2020. The special session was called by Gov. Mike Parson to address violent crime. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com reconvene

 Colter Peterson

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge on Monday ordered new language to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for Amendment 3, a proposed change to the state constitution that would repeal redistricting changes voters approved in 2018.

Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce said the previous summary statement, approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, was "insufficient and unfair because it fails to even allude to" the question's "central feature: the wholesale repeal of voter-approved rules for redistricting and replacing them with prior redistricting rules designed to benefit incumbent legislators."

The new language Joyce ordered Monday asks if the Missouri Constitution should be amended to "repeal rules for drawing state legislative districts approved by voters in November 2018 … ."

It asks whether campaign contribution limits for state Senate candidates should be lowered by $100; and whether "the legislative gift limit" should be reduced to $0, with exceptions for some lobbyists?"

This article will be updated.

Sports