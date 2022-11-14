Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal

JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors.

Ashcroft, a Republican who is planning a run for governor in 2024, proposed the controversial new rule in October and Tuesday marks the beginning of a 30-day comment period designed to let the public air their concerns.

Depending on those comments, the rule could be reworked or it could go before a bipartisan panel of state lawmakers who could vote to send the matter to the full House and Senate.

The proposed rule would require Missouri’s 160 local public libraries to adopt policies on the age-appropriateness of literature. And under the rule, anyone could challenge access to books.

Libraries that violate the rules would risk losing state funding, which is doled out by the Secretary of State’s Office through the state librarian. Budget documents put that amount at more than $3.5 million in the coming fiscal year.

The proposal has generated pushback from libraries and others who say it’s an attempt by a conservative politician to ban books.

The Missouri Library Association called the rule rule “an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve.”

“This set of new rules for the most part represents an obtuse political effort to catch librarians in the act of being librarians, and to recast that spotlight in a malicious and libelous hue,” the association said in a statement.

The Missouri Association of School Librarians also asked residents to “support libraries — public, academic, and school — across Missouri and provide feedback on this restrictive and harmful rule change.”

“This measure is restrictive and against the ideals that libraries uphold, including intellectual freedom and access to information. It is not in the best interests of Missourians, our library patrons, and our students,” the organization added.

Ashcroft said he introduced the rule because “want our children to be ‘children’ a little longer than a pervasive culture many often dictate.”

“When state dollars are involved, we want to bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to,” Ashcroft said.

The proposed change is similar to a new law passed by Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature that made it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail for educators to give K-12 students books with photos, drawings or other visual depictions that are sexually explicit.

There are exceptions for anatomy, biology, art or other images that are educational, and the law does not ban written descriptions that might be considered sexually explicit.

For libraries, the loss of state funding would vary by the size of the population they serve.

The St. Louis Public Library, for example, received $452,000 in state funding last year. The St. Louis County Public Library netted $660,000, according to figures provided by the Secretary of State’s office.

By contrast, the Ferguson public library received $27,755, while Richmond Heights got $14,410.

Libraries also receive grants from the state. For example, the Kirkwood library won a $7,357 award to promote literacy last year.

Ashcroft, the son of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, has not formally announced his candidacy for governor in 2024. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, also are considering bids for the Republican nomination.

Comments may be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office via email at comments@sos.mo.gov or by traditional mail to Office of the Missouri Secretary of State, P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102.