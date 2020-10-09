Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden

Trump is now in talks to do a town hall with NBC on Thursday in lieu of the debate, according to a person familiar with the plans, but that source cautioned things have not been finalized yet.

If that event comes to fruition, both candidates would be participating in town halls in separate events instead of the debate, which was scheduled to be a town hall-style format.

The cancellation is a political loss for Trump, who is down in all national polls and either behind or tied with Biden in key swing states. The loss of a debate deprives the President of a platform that he needs at a time when his campaign is trailing. The first debate between Trump and Biden, a chaotic affair, was watched by more than 73 million people.

The reality for the commission, however, is that once Trump backed out and Biden agreed to an ABC town hall, a second debate between the candidates was unlikely, according to multiple sources familiar with the negotiations.

And commission head Frank Fahrenkopf told CNN on Thursday night that Trump campaign's push to hold an in-person debate next week in Miami after the President had already backed out of the contest did little to change the Commission on Presidential Debate's belief that any debate next week must be virtual.