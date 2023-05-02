CLAYTON — A commission tasked with conducting a review of St. Louis County Council members' pay recommended doubling their annual salary.

The five-member commission, created after voters in August approved establishing it, decided unanimously last week to recommend council members increase their salary from $20,000 to $40,000, with an extra $10,000 for the council chair. It's a nonbinding recommendation, and the council will make the final decision. The council members, whose jobs are part-time, haven't had a raise since 2005.

The commission made their recommendation after studying pay for similar elected officials across the state. In St. Charles County, council members earn at least $18,800 and up to $20,900. Earlier this year, St. Louis aldermen recently passed a bill nearly doubling their salaries to $72,000.

Commission member Sandi Colquitt of University City, nominated by the county Democratic Party chair, at first recommended the council earn $46,000 annually. Otto Schoenberg III of unincorporated South County, also a Democratic appointee, said the county needs to pay for quality elected officials.

"If you want quality, you have to pay for it," Schoenberg said.

But Republican-appointed Rene Artman of Fenton said that was too much. She expressed concern about the county's $41 million budget deficit, and suggested the commission recommend a $35,000 salary.

"We don't know where we're going to be two years from now," Artman said. "That's a big increase, and I don't know if at this time if we can afford it."

After some discussion, Colquitt agreed to the $40,000 compromise.

Pay raises can't go into effect during a council member's current term, according to St. Louis County ordinance. If the council approves a pay raise, it wouldn't go into effect until new terms begin in 2025.

The commission will reconvene every five years to consider additional raises.