ST. LOUIS — Prominent community organizations are calling on St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to veto a bill that would restrict walking, standing or just being in county roadways.

The local branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, the pedestrian advocacy nonprofit Trailnet, and the Missouri Council of the Blind all sent letters to Page this week urging him to quash the measure, passed by the County Council on Tuesday, which bars people from being in the road if there are sidewalks present.

If it went into effect, the bill "would criminalize standing, sitting, or walking in a roadway where sidewalks are available," ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Luz María Henríquez wrote in a letter Wednesday to Page.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of unincorporated south St. Louis County, said the legislation aims to improve public safety.

But Henríquez said it would instead "criminalize housing insecurity and poverty in our communities, while threatening civil rights and the rights of disabled individuals."

"This bill is a clear attempt to target already marginalized groups, namely, the unhoused," Henríquez wrote.

But its effects, she said, could be even more extensive.

"One could imagine how this bill could be used to target protestors exercising their First Amendment rights," she continued. "Further, these restrictions fail to take into consideration people with disabilities, whose mobility may be limited by poorly maintained or non-existent sidewalks."

The Missouri Council of the Blind also urged Page to veto Bill 86. Council transportation committee chair Robyn Wallen said blind people often have to use streets because of obstacles on sidewalks.

"Unfortunately we have to acknowledge that walking on the roadway is often the only feasible option available," Wallen wrote to Page in a letter Wednesday.

Trailnet, which advocates for cycling, walking, public transportation and safe streets, also asked Page to veto the bill in a letter Wednesday. CEO Cindy Mense said the measure targets "a group of people, especially minorities, low-income people, and those who do not have vehicles and, therefore, will use the broken sidewalk and even the street for mobility."

The county executive has until the end of May to sign the bill, veto it or let it go into effect without his signature.

Page said on Thursday that he would take the next few weeks to consult his staff and "listen to all the arguments" for and against the bill before making a decision.

"That bill certainly has good intentions to protect people who are walking near traffic," Page said. "But we have to understand the unintended consequences."

Trakas introduced the bill last month.

The measure bars standing, sitting, walking or otherwise moving along roadways in St. Louis County where sidewalks are available. People could be ticketed for violating the rule, and it would apply throughout the county unless a municipality has a stricter rule in place.

The council narrowly passed the bill 4-3 Tuesday after Trakas argued it doesn't discriminate against anybody because it affects everyone — and will keep people out of dangerous roadways. He said he expected the bill to face challenges, but believes it will with withstand arguments against it.

"It is sufficiently neutral that it's going to be hard to claim it discriminates against anyone," Trakas said.