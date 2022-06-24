Complaints about trash pickup in St. Louis keep piling up. Like the trash.

ST. LOUIS — Complaints about spotty trash pickup service and overflowing dumpsters in the city continued to pile up on social media — and at the Board of Aldermen, where again on Friday, several exasperated aldermen called on Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration to take action.

Alderman Sharon Tyus, 1st Ward, whose committee held a hearing on the issue earlier this month, proposed that the city again suspend pickup of recyclables so refuse workers can spend all their time on trash.

“My texts are lit up, my emails are lit up, people are not happy with what’s going on,” added Alderman Carol Howard, 14th Ward.

Residents are paying for trash pickup “and the services are not being delivered” as promised, Howard added.

Aldermen Joe Vaccaro, 23rd Ward, and Marlene Davis, 19th Ward, also criticized the pace of pickup.

In a videoconference news conference later Friday, Streets Director Betherny Williams said refuse division crews have been working seven days a week to try to catch up. She also said some mechanics will begin a second shift next week to allow trucks to be repaired in the evening.

Williams reiterated that part of the problem is due to a continued shortage of trash truck drivers and mechanics.

Another issue, she said, has been numerous thefts of dumpster hooks which keeps trucks from lifting the dumpsters. She said 237 hooks have been repaired in the last two months.

Asked about recycling, Williams said the city is “evaluating how frequent recyclable items are picked up.”

At a committee hearing earlier this month, Tyus and other aldermen were sharply critical about trash service, and questioned why the administration restarted recycling pickup when it was struggling with equipment and staffing shortages.

Tyus complained that north St. Louis was disproportionately affected, though aldermen from other neighborhoods also complained. Tyus warned Jones risks being a one-term mayor if the trash issues aren’t addressed.

