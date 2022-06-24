Complaints about trash pickup in St. Louis keep piling up. Like the trash.

ST. LOUIS — Complaints about spotty trash pickup service and overflowing dumpsters in the city continued to pile up on social media — and at the Board of Aldermen, where again on Friday, several exasperated aldermen called on Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration to take action.
Alderman Sharon Tyus, 1st Ward, whose committee held a hearing on the issue earlier this month, proposed that the city again suspend pickup of recyclables so refuse workers can spend all their time on trash.
Trash has not been picked up for almost two weeks on the north alley of the 6000 block of Westminster. @stlcsb appreciate your service. Thanks pic.twitter.com/83zlCMmugj— Holohan Michael (@mpholohan) June 23, 2022
“My texts are lit up, my emails are lit up, people are not happy with what’s going on,” added Alderman Carol Howard, 14th Ward.
Residents are paying for trash pickup “and the services are not being delivered” as promised, Howard added.
Aldermen Joe Vaccaro, 23rd Ward, and Marlene Davis, 19th Ward, also criticized the pace of pickup.
Here we go again! Trash is at best being picked up every two weeks! Please advise the citizens how much of a discount we can expect on our trash bills. @OldenburgSTL @stlcsb @saintlouismayor pic.twitter.com/wZuP4atdD5— Car Wash Joe (@carwashdaddy) June 24, 2022
In a videoconference news conference later Friday, Streets Director Betherny Williams said refuse division crews have been working seven days a week to try to catch up. She also said some mechanics will begin a second shift next week to allow trucks to be repaired in the evening.
@tishaura @STLCityGov @stlcsb Tower Grove east is drowning in trash. When are you going to fix it? pic.twitter.com/i70bpuTW75— not who you think (@Joule) June 24, 2022
Williams reiterated that part of the problem is due to a continued shortage of trash truck drivers and mechanics.
@stlcsb trash pick up needed TODAY. 38xx & 36xx alley,Botanical & Shenandoah. 1st pic is 3819 Botanical pic.twitter.com/7tBIhoNF6E— Sounds the Alarm in Silver Bullet City of St Louis (@GConnolly314) June 24, 2022
Another issue, she said, has been numerous thefts of dumpster hooks which keeps trucks from lifting the dumpsters. She said 237 hooks have been repaired in the last two months.
Asked about recycling, Williams said the city is “evaluating how frequent recyclable items are picked up.”
At a committee hearing earlier this month, Tyus and other aldermen were sharply critical about trash service, and questioned why the administration restarted recycling pickup when it was struggling with equipment and staffing shortages.
Tyus complained that north St. Louis was disproportionately affected, though aldermen from other neighborhoods also complained. Tyus warned Jones risks being a one-term mayor if the trash issues aren’t addressed.