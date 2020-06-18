Comptroller Green gives employees Friday afternoon off in honor of Juneteenth

ST. LOUIS — Comptroller Darlene Green is giving her employees a half-day off Friday in observance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolition of American slavery.

“It is an opportunity for all to recognize that struggle, celebrate what we have achieved and reflect on the work that needs to be done,” Green said Thursday in announcing that her workers can stop working Friday at 1 p.m.

Green’s move came a day after she urged Mayor Lyda Krewson to declare Friday a holiday for all city workers.

In response, mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said Thursday that the mayor is asking the city personnel director to take steps to make June 19, known as Juneteenth, a paid holiday next year for civil service workers.

Long said the mayor decided against starting the holiday this year because of problems inherent in shutting down City Hall and other city buildings on such short notice.

He said Fridays typically draw relatively large numbers of residents to conduct business in city offices.