Condo development in Kirkwood clears final hurdle

KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council gave final and unanimous approval Thursday to steps that allow construction of 24 townhouse condominiums — to be known as The Townes at Geyer Grove — in seven two-story buildings at 11204-11224 Big Bend Boulevard.

The site now includes five homes on about 1.9 acres near Geyer Road on the south side of Big Bend.

Maximum height of buildings will be 35 feet, and units will have attached garages including a total of 44 parking spaces, with 16 street parking spaces on the property. A single driveway will be near the northwest corner of the site.

Some concerns about traffic were raised, but a study showed that the development was expected to have a minimal impact on Big Bend.

Consort Homes will be the builder.