Condo plan approved for downtown Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood City Council gave final approval Thursday to a site plan for a three-unit, three-story condominium building at 144 West Adams Avenue in downtown Kirkwood.

Council members Mark Zimmer and Liz Gibbons were opposed. Both voiced concerns about the building height.

Due to elevator equipment and other roof-top elements, the height of the building will exceed the city's normal 40-foot maximum. While the average height of the main roof will be 38 feet, the center area containing the elevator shaft will reach 54 feet, 6 inches.

Fourteen flowering trees will be planted in a terrace on the roof, helping to screen the elevator area.

The first floor of the building will have three two-car garages. Condos will be on the second and third floors, with one of the condos being two stories and the other two confined to one story each, said Jonathan Raiche, planning and development services director for the city.

During public comment, Hardy Menees, who owns a business at 129 West Adams, said he felt the area should remain commercial and feared the development could set a precedent.