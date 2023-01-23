Congress approves ecosystem restoration program for lower Mississippi River

MEMPHIS — Congress has approved $40 million for ecological restoration in the lower Mississippi River — the first federal program of its kind for the 1,000-mile swath of river downstream of Cape Girardeau. Environmental advocates have been lobbying for something like it for years, following suit with a decades-old counterpart in the upper basin.

The program passed with the Water Resources Development Act in December, which authorizes flood control, navigation and ecosystem restoration projects for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects.

The Lower Mississippi River Basin demonstration program will prioritize projects in ecosystem restoration and flood risk.

State agencies and environmental advocacy groups, among other organizations, will be able to apply for project funding; the Corps will front 75% of the cost and assist with design and construction.

The Corps still has two years to sort out the parameters for eligible projects and outline the application process. The agency will work in cooperation with the secretaries of the interior and of agriculture, along with the leadership of other agencies and states.

The program was initially part of the Safeguarding the Mississippi River Together Act, a river-wide management proposal championed by the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a coalition of more than 100 mayors along the river.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, introduced the safeguarding act in 2021, but when it stalled in committee, Sen. John Boozman, a Republican from Arkansas, folded the lower river program into water resources act instead.

Jim Strickland, mayor of Memphis and co-chair of the river towns initiative, said the program will help cities become more resilient to disaster as the river emerges from a historic drought that shut down barge traffic — an event that earth scientists at the University of Memphis said was a preview of a climate-altered future.

“Successive climate impacts have really created this opportunity to de-silo management of the Mississippi River and push the nation toward managing at watershed scale,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the river towns initiative.

The initiative plans to reintroduce the safeguarding act in the first half of the year, and this time, it is also considering other policy avenues, like including it in the Farm Bill. Its biggest goal is establishing a national office for the Mississippi River and a river-wide restoration plan, among other things.

Until then, Wellenkamp said the restoration program pushes forward his group’s goals by promoting natural infrastructure for disaster resilience and allowing the Corps to partner directly with restoration and advocacy groups, such as Ducks Unlimited, with which the initiative has partnered with for years.

As flooding has become more frequent in the basin, the groups have worked together to restore wetlands, said Zach Hartman, Ducks Unlimited’s chief policy officer. “By addressing these problems with natural infrastructure solutions ... everybody benefits so much more.”

The Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program launched in 1986 and is widely regarded as a success story. It was the first environmental restoration and monitoring program undertaken on a large river system in the United States, and the Army Corps called it the “single most important effort” for the vitality of the upper river’s fish and wildlife in the past century.

More than 60 restoration projects have been completed in the region since then, covering some 100,000 acres. Congress authorized $90 million for the upper river program in the current water resources bill — five times its initial allocation.

There’s an additional monitoring and research component of the upper river program, which regional manager Marshall Plumley said was necessary given the lack of existing data when the program started in the late 1980s.

The program has evolved, but Plumley said the inception was similar to the new Lower Mississippi River Basin demonstration program. Interest in a coordinated effort emerged from different entities asking the same questions: How do we balance the needs of commercial navigation, the ecosystem and the communities throughout the basin?

“Looking at the Mississippi River as one system is vitally important,” Plumley said.

The upper river program’s first few years were a gradual demonstration of success that secured more time and money for the program, Plumley said.

That’s the task advocates in the lower river will soon face as they seek cash from the bill and to develop a framework for the program.

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and the Society of Environmental Journalists, funded by the Walton Family Foundation.