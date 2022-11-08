Congressional incumbents Wagner and Bush favored to win reelection

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Ann Wagner and Cori Bush, two local congresswomen poles apart in their views and records, were both favored to win reelection in Tuesday’s balloting.

Wagner, a conservative Republican from Town and Country, was running for her sixth two-year term against Democrat Trish Gunby, a state representative from west St. Louis County, in the 2nd District.

The 2nd, which had been considered a swing district in the last two election cycles, became more Republican-oriented under a reapportionment plan passed last May by the Missouri Legislature.

The district remains rooted in west and south St. Louis County. It also includes Franklin County and parts of St. Charles and Warren counties.

Bush, a St. Louis Democrat who lines up with the left wing of House members from her party, was challenged in the heavily Democratic 1st District by Republican Andrew Jones.

Jones, also of St. Louis, is a utility executive who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year and in 2017. The district takes in St. Louis and a large swath of north and central St. Louis County.

Wagner, 60, in her campaign echoed other Republicans in focusing on rising inflation under the Democratic Biden administration, citing rising prices of groceries and gasoline in her TV commercials.

Gunby, 62, emphasized her support for legal abortion, hoping to appeal to voters worried about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that allows states to outlaw the practice.

Missouri is among the states that has done that, except in the case of a medical emergency. Wagner is a longtime ally of the state’s anti-abortion movement.

Bush, 46, was seeking her second term after upsetting longtime U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay in the 2020 Democratic primary. In August of this year, she easily turned back a challenge from another well-funded local Democrat, state Sen. Steve Roberts.

Bush’s campaign highlighted her votes to bring $1 billion in stimulus money to the region and more than $9 million in earmarks for organizations working on issues such as homelessness, gun violence and health care access.

She also touted her protest on the Capitol steps last year helped spur President Joe Biden to extend a nationwide ban on evictions before it was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jones, 61, complained that Bush was “a socialist ideologue” who divides people based upon income, race and background.

He expressed concern about the impact of inflation, crime and a chronically underperforming education system.

Three other GOP U.S. House members representing parts of the metro area also were in good position to be reelected.

They are Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer of St. Elizabeth, Jason Smith of Salem and Sam Graves of Tarkio. Luetkemeyer’s 3rd District takes in parts of St. Charles, Jefferson and Warren counties. Smith’s 8th District includes part of Jefferson and Graves’ 6th District includes Lincoln County.

Luetkemeyer, Smith and Graves were opposed, respectively, by Democrats Bethany Mann, Randi McCallian and Henry Martin.

Missouri voters also were expected to elect two new Republican members of Congress.

Mark Alford, a former Kansas City news anchor from suburban Raymore, was favored to defeat Democrat Jack Truman to succeed Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler in the 4th District.

State Sen. Eric Burlison of the Springfield area was expected to beat Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer to replace GOP Rep. Billy Long in the 7th District.

Hartzler and Long gave up their seats to run losing bids for their party’s U.S. Senate nomination in the August GOP primary.

