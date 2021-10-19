Congressional maps at center of Illinois legislature’s fall session

The state legislative maps approved in September face a federal court challenge, and a lawsuit opposing the new congressional boundaries is likely.

The first legislative hearings on the proposed map are set for Wednesday. The map could be revised before it is placed before lawmakers for a final vote, which is expected near the close of the six-day session.

Democrats are also expected to make a push during the veto session to repeal a quarter-century old law that requires parents to be notified when a minor under 18 seeks an abortion.

The effort to remove one of the last major restrictions on the procedure in Illinois comes after Texas earlier this year enacted a law that essentially prohibits abortions after as little as six weeks of pregnancy, and as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in December in a Mississippi case that has the potential to undermine the court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Parental notification has been on the books in Illinois since 1995, when Republicans controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s office. But after years of legal challenges blocking its enforcement, it didn’t go into effect until 2013, when the Illinois Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the law was constitutional.