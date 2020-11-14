Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush says her Breonna Taylor mask confused GOP colleagues

Freshman Congressmember Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Republican lawmakers repeatedly addressed her as Breonna Taylor during her first day on the Hill. Bush was wearing a face mask honoring Taylor, who was killed by police officers at her Louisville, Ky., home during a botched drug raid.

WASHINGTON — After her first day of freshman orientation in the U.S. Capitol, Democratic Rep.-elect Cori Bush called out Republican lawmakers who she says did not recognize the name of a woman slain by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bush, elected to represent the 1st Congressional District this month, said on Twitter Friday that her face mask displaying the name of Breonna Taylor appeared to confuse several GOP colleagues who thought it was Bush’s name.

“Breonna Taylor was murdered in March, and there has been protest upon protest across the country under the rallying cry of ‘Say her name,’” Bush said in a statement. “To arrive at Congress to find out that several Republican colleagues do not know her name is not only shocking, but incredibly hurtful.”

Kentucky officials declined to charge police in the death of Taylor, who was killed in a shootout during a botched drug raid targeting her ex-boyfriend. Taylor became one of the most commonly invoked names of people killed by police during a summer of demonstrations led by a reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement.