Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush says her Breonna Taylor mask confused GOP colleagues
Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush says her Breonna Taylor mask confused GOP colleagues

Freshman Congressmember Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Republican lawmakers repeatedly addressed her as Breonna Taylor during her first day on the Hill. Bush was wearing a face mask honoring Taylor, who was killed by police officers at her Louisville, Ky., home during a botched drug raid.

Surrounded by her family, Cori Bush celebrates winning Missouri’s 1st District on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her election party at campaign headquarters at North Oak Plaza. Bush, a nurse and activist, made history as the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress after beating 20-year incumbent U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in the Democratic primary in the overwhelmingly blue district. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

WASHINGTON — After her first day of freshman orientation in the U.S. Capitol, Democratic Rep.-elect Cori Bush called out Republican lawmakers who she says did not recognize the name of a woman slain by police in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Bush, elected to represent the 1st Congressional District this month, said on Twitter Friday that her face mask displaying the name of Breonna Taylor appeared to confuse several GOP colleagues who thought it was Bush’s name.

“Breonna Taylor was murdered in March, and there has been protest upon protest across the country under the rallying cry of ‘Say her name,’” Bush said in a statement. “To arrive at Congress to find out that several Republican colleagues do not know her name is not only shocking, but incredibly hurtful.”

Kentucky officials declined to charge police in the death of Taylor, who was killed in a shootout during a botched drug raid targeting her ex-boyfriend. Taylor became one of the most commonly invoked names of people killed by police during a summer of demonstrations led by a reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement. 

Bush, who has quickly become well-known among national progressives after defeating 20-year incumbent William Lacy  Clay in the August Democratic Party primary, built her name recognition locally as a Black Lives Matter activist since the 2014 Ferguson unrest. 

Bush told NBC News Friday that “several” GOP members called her Breonna while she wore the mask. 

“I didn’t hear it once; I didn’t hear it twice,” Bush said. “I heard it several times.”

In her statement, Bush said she would continue to talk to her colleagues in order “to tell Breonna’s story.”

“So I will educate, and I will make clear the consequences of the epidemic of police violence in communities like St. Louis,” Bush said. 

