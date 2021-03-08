Conservative push to eliminate Missouri's personal property tax hits turbulence, falls short

Sen. Dan Hegeman, the Republican chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, also raised questions about the effect of the elimination on local police funding and other locally provided government services.

Currently, personal property tax is assessed at 33.3% of its real value. Local governments then tax that assessed value.

Personal property is any property that is “tangible,” excluding real property such as land and buildings, according to the Missouri State Tax Commission definition page. Examples of personal property include vehicles, office equipment and machinery.

Eigel’s initial proposal would have reduced the assessment percentage to 25% in 2022, 19% in 2023, 13% in 2024, 7% in 2025, and one thousandth of a percent in following years. The version that failed would have tied the reduction to local county property values, potentially taking longer to phase out.

St. Louis officials estimated that if property values remained the same and there were no mechanism to replace lost revenue, personal property tax revenue to the city would drop from nearly $16.4 million in 2020 to $492 by 2026.

Taxes to all jurisdictions in the city would drop from close to $84.5 million to just over $2,500.