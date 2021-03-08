Conservative push to eliminate Missouri's personal property tax hits turbulence

JEFFERSON CITY — A bid to scrap Missouri’s personal property tax on vehicles and other items ran into Republican and Democratic opposition Monday, but the sponsor vowed to keep negotiating in hopes of finding a final resolution.
The measure, which would cost local governments an estimated $1.4 billion in revenue, would bring the state in line with 29 others that do not have the tax.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, who is sponsoring the plan, said the reduction in revenue would be softened by phasing out the tax over time.
“We’re minimizing the fiscal impact in each given year,” said Eigel, a member of the upper chamber’s Conservative Caucus.
Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said the tax is hated among his constituents.
“I think people will be rejoicing in what you’re trying to do. People are going to be dancing in the streets.” Brattin told Eigel. “It’s an extremely devastating bill to get.”
“There’s no tax that ticks people off more than the personal property tax,” added Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield.
A fiscal analysis of the legislation says the change could reduce local government revenue statewide by up to $1.45 billion in 2027 and take more than $6.4 million away from the state’s Blind Pension program.
Democrats called the legislation “irresponsible.”
“I disagree with the approach. I understand the sentiment,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence.
Sen. Dan Hegeman, the Republican chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee also raised questions about the effect of the elimination on local police funding and other locally provided government services.
After four hours of debate, Eigel withdrew the legislation, saying he hopes to quickly find a compromise he can bring back to the floor. He brought the measure back up within an hour with changes he thinks could pass muster with opponents.
Currently, personal property tax is assessed at 33.3% of its real value. Local governments then tax that assessed value.
Personal property is any property that is “tangible,” excluding real property such as land and buildings, according to the Missouri State Tax Commission definition page. Examples of personal property include vehicles, office equipment and machinery.
Eigel’s proposal would reduce the assessment percentage to 25% in 2022, 19% in 2023, 13% in 2024, 7% in 2025, and one thousandth of a percent in following years.
St. Louis officials estimated that if property values remained the same and there were no mechanism to replace lost revenue, personal property tax revenue to the city would drop from nearly $16.4 million in 2020 to $492 by 2026.
Taxes to all jurisdictions in the city would drop from close to $84.5 million to just over $2,500.
Recipients of personal property tax revenue include St. Louis Public Schools, St. Louis Public Library, the Zoo Museum District and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.
Eigel acknowledged the elimination could hurt local government coffers initially, but said it also could trigger a jump in local sales tax revenue if people have extra money to spend.
He also said property taxes on homes and land also are rising at a rapid clip, which could produce revenue to replace the loss of the personal property tax.
There were concerns raised on the Senate floor that Eigel’s predictions could be too hopeful.
“We’ve seen a bust in the housing market,” said Hegeman, R-Cosby.
Hegeman also suggested that the legislation would defund the police.
“What particularly concerns me is law enforcement. This effort to take resources away from local law enforcement gives me pause,” Hegeman said.
The Blind Pension program assists blind people who don’t qualify for Supplemental Security Income or for help under the Supplemental Aid to the Blind law. It currently provides Medicaid coverage and payments of $750 a month.
“We don’t want to hurt the blind pension fund,” said Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis.
The legislation is Senate Bill 24.