Conservative push to eliminate Missouri's personal property tax hits turbulence

Eigel’s proposal would reduce the assessment percentage to 25% in 2022, 19% in 2023, 13% in 2024, 7% in 2025, and one thousandth of a percent in following years.

St. Louis officials estimated that if property values remained the same and there were no mechanism to replace lost revenue, personal property tax revenue to the city would drop from nearly $16.4 million in 2020 to $492 by 2026.

Taxes to all jurisdictions in the city would drop from close to $84.5 million to just over $2,500.

Recipients of personal property tax revenue include St. Louis Public Schools, St. Louis Public Library, the Zoo Museum District and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.

Eigel acknowledged the elimination could hurt local government coffers initially, but said it also could trigger a jump in local sales tax revenue if people have extra money to spend.

He also said property taxes on homes and land also are rising at a rapid clip, which could produce revenue to replace the loss of the personal property tax.

There were concerns raised on the Senate floor that Eigel’s predictions could be too hopeful.

“We’ve seen a bust in the housing market,” said Hegeman, R-Cosby.