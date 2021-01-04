‘Conspiracy theories’: Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth slams Hawley’s challenge to election results

ST. LOUIS — Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth on Monday slammed Sen. Josh Hawley’s plan to raise objections to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Danforth was a key supporter of Hawley’s 2018 run against former Sen. Claire McCaskill, pushing him to run for the U.S. Senate seat over Republican Rep. Ann Wagner, who was considered McCaskill’s likely challenger.
“Lending credence to Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government,” Danforth said in a written statement issued Monday.
“It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical. As one friend asked me, ‘What are my grandchildren to think of America if they are told that elections are fraudulent?’”
Hawley’s objections, announced last week, will not change the final certification of Biden’s win, but will force House and Senate votes that will only delay the final result.
The move follows President Donald Trump’s false claims that there was widespread fraud in the election and repeated pressure on election officials to manipulate voting results. Trump has also pressured Republican senators to pursue his unfounded charges even though the Electoral College this month cemented Biden’s 306-232 victory and multiple legal efforts to challenge the results have failed.
Danforth said he had been asked by several people to comment on Hawley’s challenge to vote of the Electoral College because he of his past support for Hawley’s election to the U.S. Senate.
Danforth was an early supporter of Hawley’s, urging that he run for the U.S. Senate in 2017.
His statement criticizing his one-time protégé appears to underscore the growing rift among Republicans, as populists allied with Trump continue to contest the election results.
“At a time of extreme polarization the populist strategy is to drive America even farther apart by promoting conspiracy theories and stoking grievances. We must reject this strategy and reclaim America’s historic purpose of holding our diverse nation together as one people.”
In the House, more than 140 Republicans also have said they will object to the certification of the Electoral College vote, including Missouri Reps. Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves and Jason Smith.
Nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect announced Saturday they will vote against counting electoral votes next week when Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory — despite no credible evidence suggesting widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Missouri’s junior senator becomes the first senator to say he’ll object to the certification.