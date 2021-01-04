‘Conspiracy theories’: Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth slams Hawley’s challenge to election results

ST. LOUIS — Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth on Monday slammed Sen. Josh Hawley’s plan to raise objections to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Danforth was a key supporter of Hawley’s 2018 run against former Sen. Claire McCaskill, pushing him to run for the U.S. Senate seat over Republican Rep. Ann Wagner, who was considered McCaskill’s likely challenger.

“Lending credence to Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack on our constitutional government,” Danforth said in a written statement issued Monday.

“It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical. As one friend asked me, ‘What are my grandchildren to think of America if they are told that elections are fraudulent?’”

Hawley’s objections, announced last week, will not change the final certification of Biden’s win, but will force House and Senate votes that will only delay the final result.