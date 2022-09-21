Construction to start on new St. Louis County police stations at long last

CLAYTON — After years of delay, construction begins soon on two new St. Louis County police precincts.

The police department has outgrown its northern and southern precincts, County Executive Sam Page said at a news conference Wednesday. In North County, the new 17,300 square-foot precinct will be built on a vacant lot at 11030 Dunn Road near Route 367 and Interstate 270. The more than 15,000-square-foot South County precinct will be southwest of Affton on the former site of the Sappington Garden Shop near Gravois Road and South Lindbergh Boulevard.

It will cost the county $27.6 million to build both precincts. Money from Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax initiative voters approved in 2017, will pay for the projects. The county first used money from the sales tax increase to give police a raise, Page said.

The projects have been in the works since the proposition passed but were delayed by concerns about how to pay for them. In 2020, St. Louis County's budget director warned the county had spent too much of the money raised by Prop P even before the COVID-19 pandemic created revenue deficits, forcing the County Council to put the South County precinct project on hold.

The county has since approved taking on debt to finance the projects through issuing bonds, according to Paul Kreidler, the county's budget director. Payments on those debts come from the county's general revenue fund, where roughly $50 million in Prop P revenue goes annually.

Site preparation for the North County precinct is expected to begin Oct. 17 and construction Nov. 7. Barring any supply chain issues or weather delays, construction should conclude in late 2023. At the South County precinct, site preparation, including some demolition, begins as soon as Friday and construction starts by Oct. 3. The county expects to open the building in early 2024.

The county hired Raineri Construction to build the North County Precinct and Wright Construction Services for the South County precinct. Roughly half the firms working on both precincts are owned by women or minorities, as defined by the county Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Program.