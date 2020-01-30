Control of St. Louis parking funds remains unclear

But Jared Boyd, Jones' top aide, said the treasurer's office doesn't necessarily agree with the city counselor's opinion and is reviewing the situation.

The treasurer, an elected post independent of Mayor Lyda Krewson's administration, oversees city parking garages, lots and meters.

The high court didn't rule on the merits of the case but said it can't consider Jones' appeal at this point because Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer had yet to decide some issues raised by plaintiffs.

Under state law, the parking commission is made up of Jones; a Jones aide, parking meter director Carl Phillips; Jeffrey Boyd, the chairman of the aldermanic streets committee; Comptroller Darlene Green and city streets director Jamie Wilson — an appointee of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The contingency ordinance passed by aldermen, which Garvin's opinion said was now in effect, says the commission has only three members — Jones, Alderman Boyd and Wilson.

Because of the legal ambiguity, Jared Boyd, Jones' chief of staff, suggested that any issues Thursday be approved by separate majorities of both the five members designated by state law and of the three outlined in the city ordinance.

As it turned out, the only issue that came up for a vote — several budget transfers — was approved without opposition.

