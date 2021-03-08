Controversial changes to Conservation Commission approved by House committee

Some original members indicated the proposal may not have had enough support to pass before Vescovo added the additional members.

Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday there was a split among Republicans.

Haden said he was in favor of expansion to improve access to the commission, but had some concerns about electing members.

“Elections could cost somebody a lot of money to run,” Haden said. “In conservation there are lots of wealthy donors that could contribute to an election campaign.”

Haden ultimately voted for the proposal after it was altered, but others from both parties expressed persistent concerns, including about the lack of requirements for the commission and worries about whether the House committee that appoints the position will be bipartisan.

"My concern is by politicizing this process that we're going to have people serving on the commission that maybe don't want to do what's best for hunting and fishing and taking care of our public land," McCreery said.