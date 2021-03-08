Controversial changes to Conservation Commission approved by House committee

JEFFERSON CITY — Six Republicans recently added to the House Committee on Conservation and Natural Resources helped approve a controversial proposal on Monday to amend the makeup of the state's conservation commission.
The proposal would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to change the makeup of Missouri's Conservation Commission. The legislation passed by a vote of 11-8 after one of its more divisive elements was removed.
Ahead of the vote House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, added eight new members to the committee, including six Republicans. It previously had just 13 members — nine Republicans and four Democrats.
Without the new members, the proposal would have failed by a vote of 5-6.
If approved by voters, the amendment would change the Conservation Commission from a four-member board to a nine-member board.
The proposal initially said that eight members would be elected to represent each of the state's conservation districts, and a ninth member would be appointed by the governor.
Committee Chair Rep. Randy Pietzman, R-Troy, said that was altered because of complaints about the election process.
“People thought money would pour into those districts and they would buy those seats," he said.
The proposal now says the Speaker of the House will appoint a committee, with one representative from each conservation district. The committee will review candidates for the commission and recommend several to the governor, who makes the final decision on appointments. The governor would still appoint a ninth member.
The proposal includes that members must be nonpartisan, live in the district they represent, and “have knowledge of and interest in wildlife conservation.”
In written testimony submitted to the committee, supporters argued the proposed amendment could improve representation on the commission while opponents countered it could unnecessarily politicize the department.
The measure comes after clashes between the Legislature and the Missouri Department of Conservation, including over the handling of feral hog eradication. The department also rejected the Legislature’s plan to provide feral hog meat to poor Missourians, citing food safety concerns.
The sponsor of the proposed amendment, Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, denied that it was inspired by disagreement with the Conservation Department when questioned by Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette.
Pietzman, who had earlier denied McCreery's request to postpone the vote until new members had time to learn more, cut in to say the proposal was simply meant to create equal representation.
Dinkins and McCreery are both new committee members. The others are Reps. Scott Cupps, R-Shell Knob; Derek Grier, R-Chesterfield; Justin Hill, R-Lake Saint Louis; Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City; Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering; and Suzie Pollock, R-Lebanon.
Some original members indicated the proposal may not have had enough support to pass before Vescovo added the additional members.
Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday there was a split among Republicans.
Haden said he was in favor of expansion to improve access to the commission, but had some concerns about electing members.
“Elections could cost somebody a lot of money to run,” Haden said. “In conservation there are lots of wealthy donors that could contribute to an election campaign.”
Haden ultimately voted for the proposal after it was altered, but others from both parties expressed persistent concerns, including about the lack of requirements for the commission and worries about whether the House committee that appoints the position will be bipartisan.
"My concern is by politicizing this process that we're going to have people serving on the commission that maybe don't want to do what's best for hunting and fishing and taking care of our public land," McCreery said.
Some also argued conservation should not be a political issue. Pietzman said he enjoys the outdoors with people from across the aisle.
“We never talk about politics when we’re hunting and fishing," he said. "Well, we do sometimes. But we get past it and we keep hunting and fishing.”
The proposal is House Joint Resolution 55.