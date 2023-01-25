Cool Valley mayor "retires from politics" via email, but impeachment hearing goes on without him

The Cool Valley mayor, whom aldermen accuse of misusing his city car and failing to do his job sent an email shortly before his impeachment hearing was to begin Wednesday, saying he had "retired from politics."

The Board of Aldermen and their attorney determined Mayor Jayson Stewart's email didn't constitute an official resignation from elected office. The impeachment hearing went on without him.

Stewart, who gained international headlines by promising $1,000 in Bitcoin to every Cool Valley resident when running for election in 2020, failed to produce two city budgets for the Board of Aldermen, refused to return his city car and gas card when the board demanded it, among other failures, aldermen said.

Stewart returned the vehicle, a high-mileage former police car, Tuesday night, according to the Cool Valley city clerk.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office confirmed Wednesday that it is investigating Cool Valley based on a whistleblower's complaint.

