Cori Bush officially running again in 2022
Cori Bush officially running again in 2022

Cori Bush -- a favorite

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, speaks about her dedication to the people of St. Louis and the importance of getting an education at Harris-Stowe State University on Feb. 19, 2021.

 Sara Diggins

ST. LOUIS  — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush is officially seeking a second term.

The St. Louis Democrat announced Friday that she will seek another term representing Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. She defeated longtime incumbent Democrat William Lacy Clay in 2020.

A video released by Bush’s campaign lauds passage of the COVID-19 relief package and cites her role in getting the federal government to remove radioactive waste from Coldwater Creek in St. Louis County.

Bush is a nurse and an activist who made a name for herself protesting on the streets of Ferguson after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was Black, in 2014.

One other Democrat, Earl Childress, has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission indicating he’ll challenge Bush. Childress, on his website, says he is a pastor and economic rights leader who is running as a moderate.

St. Louis businessman Andrew Jones announced earlier this month that he would seek the GOP nomination.

