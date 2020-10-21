Cori Bush, poised to succeed Lacy Clay in Congress, causes stir with call to ‘defund the Pentagon’

Sanders took to the Senate floor in 2018 to express concerns about the country’s “bloated” military budget, “particularly in light of the many unmet needs we face as a nation.”

He said Republicans often talk about the $21 trillion national debt, but were silent when it came to the cost of tax cuts or the cost of continued military spending.

At a speech in Fulton, Missouri, in 2017, Sanders said: “The goal is not for the United States to dominate the world. Nor on the other hand is our goal to withdraw from the international community and shirk our responsibilities under the banner of ‘America first.’ Our goal should be global engagement based on partnership rather than dominance.”

The United States didn’t always have a large military organization in times of peace.

In January 1961, the-U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican, warned of the growth of the “military industrial complex” — the relationship between the military and the companies that produces its weapons.