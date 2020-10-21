Cori Bush, poised to succeed Lacy Clay in Congress, causes stir with call to ‘defund the Pentagon’

JEFFERSON CITY — Seemingly every Republican in Missouri was calling attention Wednesday to a tweet by Cori Bush pushing to “defund the Pentagon” and shift resources to social services.
“If you’re having a bad day, just think of all the social services we’re going to fund after we defund the Pentagon,” the Democratic candidate to represent St. Louis’ 1st Congressional District said in a Tuesday afternoon tweet.
If you're having a bad day, just think of all the social services we're going to fund after we defund the Pentagon.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 20, 2020
Her office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Republicans seized on the comments, characterizing them as an extension of the “defund the police” movement they argue would jeopardize community safety during a period of high crime.
And, they attempted to tie Bush to other Missouri Democrats, including State Auditor Nicole Galloway and state Sen. Jill Schupp, who are running in competitive races for governor and U.S. House, respectively.
Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said Galloway’s campaign sent out a fundraising email mentioning her support from Bush just hours after Bush’s tweet.
“Make no mistake — defunding the Pentagon means defunding the military,” Parson said on Facebook. “These comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable — and should be denounced by every elected official.”
Galloway’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rep. William Lacy Clay along with U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, had in the past fought to keep funding in the federal budget for fighter aircraft, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft, which are produced by Boeing in north St. Louis County, within the 1st Congressional District.
A spokesperson for Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bush’s remarks. Shelley Lavender, who leads Boeing's operations in St. Louis, said in November the company employed 16,000 people in the region.
In defense of Bush, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, tweeted that he and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, had proposed legislation to cut the Pentagon’s budget by 10% and “invest in our communities.”
Sanders, who endorsed Bush in her primary run, has long argued that the United States spends too much on its military.
Sanders took to the Senate floor in 2018 to express concerns about the country’s “bloated” military budget, “particularly in light of the many unmet needs we face as a nation.”
He said Republicans often talk about the $21 trillion national debt, but were silent when it came to the cost of tax cuts or the cost of continued military spending.
At a speech in Fulton, Missouri, in 2017, Sanders said: “The goal is not for the United States to dominate the world. Nor on the other hand is our goal to withdraw from the international community and shirk our responsibilities under the banner of ‘America first.’ Our goal should be global engagement based on partnership rather than dominance.”
The United States didn’t always have a large military organization in times of peace.
In January 1961, the-U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican, warned of the growth of the “military industrial complex” — the relationship between the military and the companies that produces its weapons.
“Until the latest of our world conflicts, the United States had no armaments industry,” he said. “But now we can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense; we have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. Added to this, three and a half million men and women are directly engaged in the defense establishment.
“We recognize the imperative need for this development,” Eisenhower said. “Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society.
“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex,” he said. “The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.